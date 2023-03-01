Too much sugar in the diet is bad for you and is claimed to be one of the major factors behind it widespread diseases such as diabetes and cancer. For this reason, in recent years, food companies have pushed for the production of alternative, “zero calorie” sweeteners. The marketing of beverages and soft drinks sweetened with is also widespread aspartame, acesulfame-K, sucralosioecc.

The interesting property oferythritol it’s its being totally calorie-free. It is a product that does not cause tooth decay and does not affect blood glucose levels, because its glycemic index is zero. It also does not cause laxative effects, because it is absorbed from the intestine and excreted in the urine.

Erythritol, among the sweeteners of the polyol family

It’s used very often, so come on diabeticsfor its sweetening power which is equal to about 70% sugar, so one teaspoon of the sugar is equal to one and a half teaspoons of erythritol. Other types of polyoli today they are widely used as alternative sweeteners sugaril sorbitolil maltitololo xylitolo ecc.

L’Erythritol it’s a polyole o polyalcohol a 4 carbon atoms naturally contained in products of plant origin. It is industrially extracted starting from vegetable sugarssubjected to bacterial fermentation processes and transformed in specific bioreactors.

The presence of talc in erythritol

According to dieticians theerythritol may have traces of talc. In fact, according to the European legislation on food additives (EC regulation number 1333 of 2008), il baby powder, an inorganic powder which if ingested is toxic to the body, is allowed as a food additive in the preparation of some foods and some sugar substitutes. Among these are the “dried powdered preparations of polyols.”

It adds baby powder in the polyoli, because it is white so it also acts as a dye and whitener. In addition, the talc gives structure to the compound. It is also added to white rice when it is glazed. actually theerythritol it is mostly not extracted from fruit – as is generally believed – but it is obtained from fermentation of glucose derived from GMO cornor from the fermentation of the straw always through a bacterial type fermentation.

Erythritol is currently the most used sweetener

In food labels, theerythritol is commonly indicated on the label with the sigla E968. Recently it is a very popular sweetener, after its commercialization by the company Eridania of a synthetic sugar defined with the acronym ES50half consisting of Erythritol and half from Fructoseinteresting compared to sucrose as it has caloric and metabolic properties and better organoleptic properties.

What is the difference between stevia and erythritol?

The substantial difference between theerythritol and the Stevia it basically resides in the sweetening power and in the flavour. In fact, erythritol has the 70% of the sweetening power of sugar, as opposed to stevia which can sweeten up to 300 times more than sucrose. Erythritol is used to sweeten coffee and drinks, but it causes a sort of “cooling down” on the palate called “cooling effect.”

The experts of French National Institute for Health and Medical Research and of Sorbonne University studied a data sample of over 100,000 people over a sample period of 12 years of life. This study showed that those who consumed sweeteners in their daily diet had a higher risk of cancer than 13%: in particular, aspartame +15% e acesulfame-K +13%, erythritol 17%.

The harmful effects of sweeteners

Il Doctor Franco BerrinoItalian physician and epidemiologist, who collaborated on the Food, nutrition, physical activity and the prevention of cancerhe declared to Everyday occurrence that the health effects of these sweeteners are to be observed and it has been known for several years. In fact, in 2006 doctor Morando Soffritti, scientific director of the European Foundation of Oncology and Environmental Sciences “B. Ramazzini” of Bologna, published an experiment conducted on rodents which had been made to take aspartame in doses compatible with human consumption. According to the results of this study, the occurrence of cancerous formations was observed in mice.

Based on those data, theEfsa, European Food Inspection Body he started from the research of Soffritti’s group arriving however to conclude that these data were not reliable. Soffritti years later analyzed the effects of sucralosiomaking it ingested to animal guinea pigs and confirmed its carcinogenic effects.

Lo studio Epic

In the studio Epic-Oxford (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) research was conducted on diet, environmental factors, lifestyle, and the incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases. This study was coordinated byAgency International for Cancer Research (IARC)belonging toOMS (World Health Organization), and analyzed the diet of 520,000 people coming from 10 European countries (Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Holland, Norway, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom).

A worrying fact emerged in this study. Doctor Berrino in fact, he declared to Everyday occurrence That: “Those who consume drinks with sweeteners on a daily basis increase mortality from cardiovascular disease. Research colleagues from theHarvard University e you Uk Bio Bank. Not only.

“Zero sugar” doesn’t mean healthy

“A recent meta-analysis shows that drinking a glass of sugary drinks a day increases the mortality of 10%, 2 glasses of 20%, 3 glasses of 30% (yes, there are many people who cannot help but accompany their meals with soft drinks); while up to one glass per day no relevant effect is seen for drinks’zero sugar‘. However, if we consume two or more glasses a day, the figure changes and increases the risk of mortality from heart disease and cancer. And what are these drinks sweetened with? With aspartame, sucralose and also stevia”, explains Berrino again.

In addition the Doctor Berrino concluded that “Although it has emerged that the risk of cancer increases on average by 13-15%, which is not a very large value, the results are consistent with other conclusions. In short, we have good reasons to recommend not drinking this junk. In studies such as Epicthere has been an increase in cases of diabetes in relation to the consumption of ‘zero drinks’.

Ban the consumption of all types of sweeteners

“In fact, theaspartame And 200 volte sweeter than sugar and the sucralosio ben 400 volte sweeter: when sweet-tasting products are consumed, taste receptors such as those on the tongue are activated in the intestine. At that point, the intestine opens the door for glucose absorption. Therefore, if you drink drinks of this type alone, the heart does not rise glycemia. But if you sweeten with aspartame and also eat a biscuit, blood sugar rises more than if you sweetened with sugar. There are many studies that confirm this mechanism. So returning to your question, the most credible hypothesis is that the increase in blood sugar favors diabetes by predisposing to the greater risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer”, continues the expert.

The consumption of unsweetened fruit juices is also risky

Doctor Berrino he cited as in the study Nutrinet-Health unsweetened fruit juices have also been found to increase the risk of cancer. It must be borne in mind that they are extracted from a concentrated preparation.

“We import ships with their holds full of concentrated juice, we dilute it to then make products to offer on the market. However, by concentrating the juices at high temperatures, vitamin C, the ‘counter poison’ of fructose, is destroyed. On the other hand, no one has ever demonstrated that a homemade fruit juice is bad for your health, even if we recommend eating fruit as it is for its fiber content”. So it’s better to eat fruit, or drink homemade juices.