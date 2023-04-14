We have all happened to find an expired drug at home, perhaps just when we were looking for it because it was needed to cure us. What to do? Taking medicines after the expiration date is to be avoided, even if sometimes we turn a blind eye and take them anyway. A behavior that exposes us to potential risks.

Duration of a drug

The expiry date shown on the packaging of a drug indicates the limit within which the manufacturer ensures its full efficacy and safety. “It is not the mere consequence of arbitrary considerations or commercial logic, but arises from scientific evidence. It is the result of an evaluation based on the stability studies conducted on the drugs. The methods used to carry out these tests are standardized and regulated by protocols reported in international guidelines,” explains a note from Aifa, the Italian drug agency. The shelf life of a medicinal product is authorized on the basis of evaluations resulting from studies. Consequently, it is inappropriate for patients to assess whether an expired drug is usable or not. Over time, a degradation of the active ingredient may occur, which in addition to affecting its effectiveness, can lead to risks in terms of health. Much also depends on how these are stored, in fact home storage is often imperfect and on the formulations, considering that liquid medicines are more likely to lose stability than tablets which are more durable.

Correct storage

Proper storage of medicines is essential to keep the pharmacological and therapeutic characteristics unaltered during the specified shelf life. In addition to keeping them in their original packaging, it is important that they are stored in a cool, dry place in the house, therefore not in the bathroom, which is a common habit. A temperature below 25° is usually required because exposing them to higher temperatures would anticipate their expiration. If the storage temperature is specifically indicated, not respecting it could make the drugs harmful, especially for antibiotics, insulin, analgesics, adrenergics and sedatives.

In the summer, if possible, it is best to buy your medicines in solid formulations because they are less sensitive to high temperatures than liquid formulations and when traveling with medicines in tow it is advisable to store them in the passenger compartment which, thanks to the air conditioning, is cooler than the trunk.

Disposal of expired medicines

Medicines are classified as hazardous urban waste and cannot be placed in the unsorted waste bin. The outer cardboard box and the leaflet should be thrown in the paper, while the drug must be taken in the containers dedicated to the disposal of these products, at pharmacies, inside the original blister or bottle. The latter often tends to empty it into the toilet, a behavior that contributes to polluting the waters of rivers and seas as well as the land.

They cannot be thrown in the trash or burnt, because their combustion could release harmful substances. Finally, the advice to always keep in mind is that the best waste is the one that is not produced, consequently it is necessary to avoid stocking up on medicinesbuying more or in a preventive way because they expire and then have to be thrown away.