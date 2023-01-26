What happens to our body if we eat expired yogurt? Let’s see if your health is at risk

Lo yogurt it is a food widely consumed in Italian families, and beyond. There are different types, white, lean, whole, sweet, light. And also of flavours, from the classics with fruit to the more gluttonous ones with chocolate, coffee, cereals, biscuits.

But it yogurt it is also a food to greet, source of vitamins, micronutrients with antioxidant properties and is also suitable for lactose intolerant which with fermentation has been practically pre-digested. And it’s good for intestinal health.

But what if we eat expired yoghurt? In fact, it can happen that you stock up on them because they are on offer, or you can take advantage of the family format to then realize that you are unable to consume it by the expiry date. Should it be thrown away then? Is there a risk of food poisoning?

First of all, a premise must be made. The expiry date of foods is never, or almost, indicative. Especially if the wording is “best before” which is quite different from “consume within”.

Expired yogurt: throw it away or eat it?

In the first case, in fact, the date indicated is the one by which the product will be delivered retains its specific properties after which it can lose its fragrance, smell and consistency but can be safely consumed. In the second case, the date is the one within which the product can be consumed in peace, it is in fact applied to products very perishable like meat.

Having made this premise, there is only one indication that is always valid for any product, namely the sensory evaluation. To observe that it is intact without mold or the like, that it does not have bad smell o color remains the best move to understand if a food can be consumed in peace. And that goes for yogurt too. Then the expired yogurt it can be consumed safely if it looks intact. And if the expiration date has long passed because we forgot it in the fridge? don’t throw it, it can be reused.

Use expired yogurt

Here are some anti-waste trick to reuse one expired yoghurt which we don’t trust. You can polish the brass objects present in the house, leaving it to act for half an hour and then removing it with a dry cloth. But using it in beauty is the best. It serves as moisturizing mixed with honey and left to act on the skin for about ten minutes, or lightly scrub for both face and body.

Used on the face just mix it with sugar, massage gently and then rinse with warm water. While for a stronger action on the body it will be necessary to mix the yogurt with brown sugar and oatmeal, to be applied on damp skin.