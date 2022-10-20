There are still a few days left to request the much-discussed 600 euro psychologist bonus. The ranking of the questions will favor those who have a low income and cannot afford to financially support the costs of a session with the psychologist.

The psychologist bonus of six hundred euros is an economic aid aimed at providing psychotherapy treatments. This measure was well received by the Italians and the data speak for themselves since the ceiling of over 300,000 applications has been breached since the end of July until today. But there are still 5 days left to submit the application to request the psychologist bonus. Here’s how to apply for the psychologist bonus no later than October 24, 2022.

Psychological care on the rise: the data speak for themselves

In the aftermath of the pandemic and the countless economic and employment problems that characterize the Italian scenario, the data confirm that (unfortunately) psychological support needs they have grown. Children, adolescents, women and the elderly live in a context of fragility and institutions must provide adequate responses and offer ad hoc services, which make it possible to provide adequate psychotherapeutic care and treatment.

It is important to protect the mental health of the entire national community. To meet the needs of Italian families there is a need for a valid team of professionals and experts with great professionalism and sensitivity.

Between most common psychological disorders there is certainly at the top of the ranking the simple depression resulting from the occurrence of traumatic events, including separations, bereavement, job loss, social difficulties, etc. In addition to depression, there are other widespread psychological disorders, especially among young people, we are talking about eating disorders (bulimia and anorexia), emotional addictions, sex, gambling, social media, anxiety disorders and phobias.

Psychologist Bonus 600 euros: who is entitled to?

The psychologist bonus is a economic help which is up to all those who live in a condition of anxiety, stress, psychological fragility, phobia, pathological addiction, depression etc. Very often these disorders occur following an event of a social, economic and affective-relational nature. Consequently, thanks to this bonus it is possible to benefit from a psychotherapeutic process.

Psychologist Bonus: what are the necessary requirements?

The psychologist bonus of 600 euros is up to all those who suffer from psychological disorders and need to be treated or treated by a psychotherapy expert. Among the requisites necessary to submit the application it is necessary to be resident in Italy, to be the holder of a Isee not exceeding fifty thousand euros and be in a condition of fragility and to follow a psychotherapeutic process. To obtain this benefit, it is not necessary to respect any age limit: everyone can benefit from the psychologist bonus regardless of the personal data variable.

Psychologist bonus: how much is it due?

The psychologist bonus allows you to cover the expenses incurred for psychotherapy sessions:

up to fifty euros per session for ISEEs of less than fifteen thousand euros. The maximum amount is equal to six hundred euros ,

, up to fifty euros per session for ISEE between fifteen thousand euros and 30 thousand euros. The maximum amount is equal to 400 euro ,

, up to 50 euros for a maximum of two hundred euros per person. The maximum ISEE must be equal to 50 thousand euros.

Psychologist bonus 600 euros: when to submit the application?

The application to claim the psychological bonus must be submitted by October 24th. there are a few days left to submit the application by accessing the INPS portal. In the event that the application is accepted, each beneficiary receives the voucher to be spent for each session.