explained how to perform the Heimlich maneuver (studied at school)

And bambino saved the grampa for sure suffocationadvising his father on a maneuver learned during a course for very young people, organized by the Red Cross. The child in question is from in Castelma (Rovigo), as well as the boy who taught him the gesture to perform when faced with cases of suffocation. Since there is no local office in Alto Polesine, with the exception of that of Stienta, those who live in Castelmassa, Bergantino, Ceneselli, Calto, Castelnuovo Bariano and Melara usually decide to volunteer for the CRI in the closest Sermide. Here, a project reserved for children aged between 8 and 13 has started, a project in which it is possible to learn the concepts and actions to be taken in the event of an emergency.

Recently, a 16-year-old from Massa, a CRI volunteer, had given a first aid lesson to some children, showing them what to do when you see that a person feels a certain type of illness. Well, a few days later, one of the little participants, while it was at lunch with grandparents and parents, saw the grandfather in respiratory crisis. The old man is bleached, he was about to suffocate: a bite that yes it was stuck in the throat. At that point, while panic reigned in the house, the child promptly told his father to try to make the maneuver that the young Castelmassa volunteer had taught in Red Cross, a couple of days before. The intuition was providential, the man freed the parent with a maneuver also praised by the health personnel then arrived on the spot: of course the little one was covered with Well done e thanks. She practically saved her grandfather. The story was then reported to the 16-year-old student, who said he was happy to have been able to convey first aid methods so effectively.

The Italian Red Cross has chosen to start a journey together with the girls and the boys children who have turned 8, to allow even the little ones to become passionate about the world of Volunteering and take the first steps within the association. Through the “8-13” project, Cri promotes educational experiences aimed at young people aged between 8 and 13, offering them the opportunity to get to know the association, discover its various areas of intervention in the area and learn humanitarian values that drive its action. The very young people enrolled in the “8-13” project put themselves on the line as aspiring CRI volunteers, and will eventually be able to choose to become effective volunteers when they turn 14.