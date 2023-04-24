Exploiting fat metabolism to treat multiple sclerosis: the fingolimod + bezafibrate solution is being studied

Degeneration of myelin, the insulating sheath needed for rapid communication between nerve cells, and neuro-inflammation are notable hallmarks of multiple sclerosis (MS) and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease or Huntington’s disease, which affect about 2.8 million people worldwide. However, little is known about the precise molecular steps by which demyelination leads to the loss of neurons and glia, the two major types of brain cells. A recently published article in Cell Metabolism from research at the Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine reveals an answer to this long-standing question. Researchers have found that myelin breakdown results in a buildup of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and their intermediates which triggers an autoimmune response that damages brain cells.

VLFCAs are a rare group of fatty acids that make up only a small fraction of the total fatty acids in the body. The myelin sheaths surrounding nerve membranes are a rich source of VLCFAs and have approximately 10-fold higher levels of VLCFA-ceramides than other cell membranes. VLCFAs are produced from long-chain fatty acids by the enzyme EVOVL elongase and reconverted by the enzyme ACOX1. In addition, scientists demonstrated that reducing VLCFA and S1P levels using known drugs, Bezafibrate and Fingolimod, had a synergistic beneficial effect on MS pathologies in an animal model, revealing an even more effective treatment for MS patients. . An earlier study from the Bellen lab showed that loss of the fly version of the dACOX1 gene shortened lifespan, caused neuronal and motor dysfunction, and ultimately led to the disappearance of neurons and glia in flies.

The ACOX1 gene encodes an enzyme required for the breakdown of VLCFAs. In this study, the researchers set out to understand the exact molecular steps by which the absence of dACOX1 results in the loss of neurons and glia. They found that the toxic effects of dACOX1 loss could be suppressed by knocking down ELOVL function with bezafibrate, a triglyceride-lowering drug. These data further supported their previous observations that excess VLCFA is harmful to nerve cells. Then the researchers assessed how increased VLCFA levels in glia (astrocytes) affected the metabolism of other lipids. They performed a mass spectrometric analysis of 26 lipids obtained from the heads of adult flies that lacked the fly’s version of the ACOX1 gene. They found that two lipid intermediates – very long ceramides (VLCs) and sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) – were significantly higher in glia.

Further studies revealed that excess glial S1P was being transported to neurons and this increase in S1P levels was detrimental to the survival of both glia and neurons and was sufficient to cause these cells to malfunction and degeneration. Specifically, they found that supplementing dACOX1 mutant flies with fingolimod, an MS drug known to bind S1P receptor levels, led to dramatic improvements in overall viability, neuronal function, and most importantly, delayed neurodegeneration in these flies. Together, their data provide compelling evidence that accumulation of S1P, a key product of VLCFA catabolism, is the major cause of glia and neuron disappearance in dACOX1 mutants. Fingolimod’s strong suppression of neurodegenerative symptoms in dACOX1 mutant flies led scientists to question whether elevated VLCFAs affected immune responses.

Intriguingly, flies lacking ACOX1 had several large black melanotic masses throughout their bodies, including the head, eyes, wing margins, and abdomen. Typically, melanization is an immediate immune reaction unfolded in arthropods such as flies when attacked by pathogens and parasites. However, the presence of melanotic masses in these flies suggested that the absence of dACOX1 induces an autoimmune response whereby immune cells misinterpret the presence of a harmless molecule as a sign of a cell invasion; and mount an unwarranted attack that destroys their own cells. They next asked whether the loss of dACOX1 also activated other immune pathways. Flies have two major immune pathways – the Toll and immunodeficiency (Imd) pathways – which control inducible immune responses to bacteria and fungi, via the systemic production of cytokines and antimicrobial peptides upon activation of nuclear factor NF-κB.

Specifically, the authors found that elevated S1P in fly glia activates NF-kB, which in turn increases transcript levels of several AMP genes involved in the IMD pathway. Furthermore, circulating immune cells are recruited to the central nervous system. Excited by these findings, the team then explored the role of elevated VLCFAs and elevated S1Ps in MS progression. The most commonly studied vertebrate model to study MS is experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), in which mice are injected with myelin fragments to induce MS-like pathologies and immune responses. First, pre-symptomatic treatment of these mice with bezafibrate (which inhibits VLCFA synthesis) was found to slow the progression of EAE pathology by reducing demyelination and immune cell infiltration in the brain. These results demonstrated that this drug can slow the progression of this debilitating disorder.

The combined effects of these drugs were significantly better than the effect of either drug alone in every parameter that was tested, suggesting that a combination therapy will be more effective and offer better outcomes for patients with multiple sclerosis. And it won’t even be that complicated: bezafibrate has been approved for decades and is very manageable and with limited side effects.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

