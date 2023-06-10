Explore Salzgitter’s history in the Museum Schloss Salder | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/02/2023 1:20 p.m A dinosaur skeleton, historical toys, modern art: the castle in Salzgitter shows a variety of exciting exhibitions. Highlights in the outdoor area are a mill and an ice age garden with a mammoth.

The Salzgitter Municipal Museum is housed in the Renaissance palace from the 17th century. The various exhibitions allow visitors to immerse themselves deeply in the history of the Braunschweiger Land and span an arc from the Cretaceous period to the end of the 20th century.

Dinosaurs and mammoths point to the past

One of the oldest exhibits is the approximately 115 million year old skeleton of a fish dinosaur from the Lower Cretaceous period. It was found in a local mine in 1941.

The Ice Age Garden in the outdoor area gives an insight into the life of the Neanderthals, who settled the area at the beginning of the last Ice Age. Life-size animal sculptures of a mammoth, a woolly rhino and a giant deer are examples of the animal world of the age.

Salzgitter: Development from salt to steel

Various exhibitions in the castle trace the development of the once agricultural area into one of the most important industrial locations in Lower Saxony. They give an impression of the life of the salt workers, farmers and craftsmen in the Middle Ages and the transformation of the region with the start of steel production from the 19th century. Another focus is everyday history. One section shows the history of childhood in the 19th and 20th centuries. You can see a replica of a village schoolroom and a large toy collection from the period from 1800 to the year 2000.

Modern Art in “Salon Salder”

Contemporary art also has its place. The “Salon Salder” in the former cowshed of the castle regularly presents current works by artists from Lower Saxony in changing special exhibitions. Other special exhibitions complement the museum’s offerings. In the outdoor area, it is also worth making a detour to the historic post mill with a bakery.

Renaissance Castle Salder was built in 1608

The history of Salder Castle began in 1608 when it was built on behalf of the princely privy councilor David Sachse. In the The building suffered severe damage during the Thirty Years’ War and fell to the family of the Brunswick dukes at the end of the 17th century. They rebuilt the Renaissance chateau into a summer residence in the Baroque-Rococo style. Later it belonged to the ducal domains and was managed by various tenants.

Conversion to the museum

After the First World War, the state of Braunschweig took over the management of the estate, but sold it to the in 1939 “Reichswerke Hermann Göring”, a forerunner of today’s Salzgitter AG. In 1945, Allied troops occupied the facilities and billeted refugee families. The city of Salzgitter took over the castle in 1955 for the symbolic price of 1 Deutschmark. The construction of a local history museum began, but the structure of the building required extensive renovation. opened in 1981 the Municipal Museum. Admission is free.

Salder Castle Museum

Museumsstraße 34

38229 Salzgitter

Tel. (05341) 839 46 19 admission free

current opening times on the museum’s website

Further information

From baroque paintings to bog bodies: the Lower Saxony State Museum in Hanover offers a wide variety of exhibits. more

