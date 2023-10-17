Explore the Delightful Flavors and Health Benefits of Apple Persimmon

Let’s discover together the properties and benefits of apple persimmon, a further variant of this famous autumn fruit.

Apple persimmon is an autumn and winter fruit, which represents a variant of the traditional persimmon. They are berries from the ancient tree Diospyros Khaki. This variety can be purchased starting from October and is easily available in supermarkets. Let’s find out together its properties and benefits.

Persimmon apple has a sweet flavor and a crunchy and firm pulp, which is somewhat reminiscent of that of the apple, from which it takes its name. This fruit is rich in vitamins and mineral salts, but also in antioxidants and fiber.

This variant of persimmons differs from the others, in that it has a smooth, light orange skin, as well as a crunchy texture. Beyond the particular name that has been given to it, this fruit absolutely does not act as a cross between a persimmon and an apple.

In this typology, however, we find a smaller amount of tannins, a characteristic that makes them consumable even when freshly picked. There is no need to peel this fruit. Also, importantly, they don’t need maturation to be able to be eaten, unlike other types of persimmons.

Furthermore, there are several sub-varieties of this fruit, among which we can include the Fuyu, Hana Fuyu, O’Gosho, and the There is: the first has a yellow skin, the second is larger than the others, with orange skin, the third has a very tender pulp, while the last has sweet and small fruits.

The properties and benefits of this fruit

The persimmon apple is a real superfood as it has only 79 kcal per 100 grams and is composed of water and soluble fiber, elements that promote intestinal transit and help digestion better.

Furthermore, inside this fruit, there are various mineral salts that perform an energizing and antibacterial action. Furthermore, the vitamin C contained in the same fruit protects the immune system. The polyphenols then carry out an anti-aging action and keep the hypertension.

Furthermore, this fruit contains copper which helps promote the production of red blood cells.

Uses in the kitchen

As we told you, the apple persimmon can be consumed freshly picked or after drying but also included in sweet recipes, given that it has a sugary taste.

In this sense, it is possible to prepare the apple persimmon cake, to which chocolate chips and delicious almonds are added.

Alternatively, you can also prepare the Persimmon cobbler scented with cinnamon, ideal as a dessert or for breakfast or, simply, to enjoy something sweet at any time of the day.

