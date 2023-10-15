Exploring Economic Support Measures for Affordable Healthcare in Italy: Valid Concessions Until 2023

Italian Government Implements Economic Support Measures to Reduce Healthcare Costs for Citizens

Rome, Italy – In an effort to ensure that all citizens have access to affordable healthcare, the Italian government has implemented a series of economic support measures aimed at reducing healthcare costs for less advantaged individuals. These concessions will remain valid until 2023.

Healthcare is one of the fundamental paradigms outlined in the Italian Constitution, emphasizing the importance placed on this universal right by the state. The national health system (NHS) in Italy is considered exemplary, as it provides free and accessible healthcare to all individuals, regardless of their citizenship status. This unique system has garnered admiration and recognition from other nations around the world.

To control healthcare costs and ensure affordability, Italian healthcare incorporates various mechanisms. One of the most well-known approaches is through deductible expenses, which are considered during the annual tax declaration process. Pharmacies transmit the amounts corresponding to the declarant, identified through their health card, to the Tax Office. These expenses, including drugs, outpatient visits, and health devices, are partially reimbursed through tax credits.

Additionally, citizens have the option of ticket exemption, which offers discounts to individuals in disadvantaged conditions. Eligibility is based on criteria such as income level, age, social condition, specific pathologies, civil disability, and certain medical conditions like pregnancy, early tumor diagnosis, and HIV testing. The government has also introduced various bonuses to further support citizens. These include a view bonus for purchasing glasses within families with an income up to 10,000 euros, a psychologist bonus covering therapy costs up to 1,500 euros, an artificial milk bonus for women with an income up to 30,000 euros, and celiac bonuses in the form of shopping vouchers for purchasing products related to the pathology. Additionally, many regions offer free preventive diagnostics services such as oncological screenings.

The measures implemented by the Italian government aim to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare on citizens while ensuring access to quality services. It is a testament to the country’s commitment to providing affordable and inclusive healthcare to all individuals. These support measures will remain in effect until 2023, benefiting thousands of less advantaged citizens across the nation.

