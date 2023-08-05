Exploring John F. Kennedy’s Call for Physical Fitness and the Climate Crisis

Title: JFK’s Call for Physical Fitness in the Face of Communism Inspired New Climate Fitness Movement

Subtitle: Clima Fitness exhibition explores the relationship between physical fitness and climate change

In December 1960, shortly after winning the US presidential election, John F. Kennedy penned an article titled “The Soft American” in Sports Illustrated magazine. In this article, JFK expressed concerns about the sedentary lifestyle of American men and its implications for national security in the face of the communist threat. His call for physical fitness resonated with the population and marked the beginning of the fitness culture that continues to thrive today.

Fast forward to the present, where a new movement known as Clima Fitness is taking center stage. A project curated by Maite Borjabad at the Intermediae space of the Matadero Madrid cultural center, Clima Fitness aims to explore new ways of adapting to the environment in the face of climate change. The project, which includes an exhibition and a series of activities, will run until July 2024.

The concept of fitness, which encompasses both physical well-being and the ability to adapt to a certain purpose or environment, lies at the heart of Clima Fitness. The exhibition originated from an article published in 2019 by architects Igor Bragado and Miles Gertler, titled “Planet Fitness: Anthropo-Frontierism and the Survival of the Fittest.” The article examined the relationship between the pursuit of an athletic body and the climate emergency.

Various case studies are presented in the exhibition to illustrate the connection between individual efforts to achieve physical fitness and the wellbeing of the planet. Examples include the international gym chain Les Mills, which actively engages in environmental initiatives, and musician Grimes, who advocates for a healthy lifestyle while supporting clean energy and space exploration.

The exhibition at the Matadero Madrid features large installations designed by Common Accounts, an architectural design and research office. The installations incorporate sculptures, video art screens, and adaptable exercise devices that symbolize the relationship between the body, the planet, and the environment.

One notable artwork is Mary Maggic’s “Faster, Higher, Stronger,” where visitors pedal on an exercise bike to generate energy for a bioreactor that produces SCOBYs, a vital component of the popular health drink kombucha. This piece suggests the potential for a sustainable partnership between humans and other species.

Clima Fitness challenges the notion of fitness solely as a personal accomplishment and advocates for a collective effort to address the climate crisis. While individuals strive to improve their physical well-being, the exhibition emphasizes the need for a broader perspective that encompasses environmental sustainability.

As climate change becomes an increasingly urgent global concern, Clima Fitness invites us to consider the physical shape required to adapt to this new threat. By exploring the intersection of fitness and climate change, the exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on their role in creating a sustainable future for both themselves and the planet.

