Exploring MSP: Connecting Doctors, Health Professionals, and Patients #MSPLidersPioneers

#MSPNeurology | What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes repeated seizures or convulsions. Seizures are caused by sudden and abnormal electrical activity in the brain. This can lead to a loss of consciousness, muscle spasms, and other symptoms.

The causes of epilepsy can be diverse. It may be linked to genetic factors, brain injuries, infections, or disorders in brain development. Understanding the specific cause of epilepsy in an individual can help doctors determine the most effective treatment.

