Exploring the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Bioethics: Implications and Considerations

Exploring the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Bioethics: Implications and Considerations

The Role of ChatGPT in Exploring the Frontiers between Artificial Intelligence and Bioethics

Last Monday, November 6, the Round Table took place “Exploring the frontiers between Artificial Intelligence and Bioethics: the role of ChatGPT” in the context of Science and Innovation Week, and under the protection of the Bioethics Chair of our university.

Its uses and possibilities are innumerable and growing exponentially; it is perhaps the greatest technological revolution of these decades. But, while improvements and growth, it also entails possible bioethical risks: the greater the technological power, the greater the ethical responsibility.

Specifically, in this session attention was focused on medical uses and the necessary regulation of the damage that could be caused. We have presentations from two doctors and professors from our university, Sara Lumbreras de ICAI, and Inigo Navarro from ICADE, with whose hand we delve into the most current aspects of the issue, moderated by Rafael Amo, Director of the Chair of Bioethics.

On the other hand, the session is framed in the context of the reflection that is being developed in our Bioethics Chair around Artificial Intelligence. An Interdisciplinary Seminar on the topic took place in March of this year. The publication “Artificial intelligence and bioethics” has recently appeared. This work contains the presentations and reflections of experts on the subject.

This technology is here to stay, it is going to transform our way of relating and working, and bioethical reflection is as necessary as it has always been. History has amply demonstrated that any technology only advances a society if it places the person at the center of its use and performance.

