Exploring the Intersection of Philosophy and Medicine: Nietzsche’s Doctors Documentary Premieres in Argentine Theaters

Argentine documentary cinema is currently going through a period of growth and expansion, thanks to the support of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA). One of the latest films to premier in theaters is “Nietzsche’s Doctors” by director Jorge Leandro Colás.

The film centers around Dr. Esteban Rubinstein, who becomes intrigued by the work of Friedrich Nietzsche and his questioning of truth, reason, morality, and compassion. Together with other doctors from the Italian Hospital where he works, Dr. Rubinstein proposes an extramoral approach to medicine, which challenges conventional medical practices and encourages exploration of multiple possibilities beyond the concepts of good, evil, normal, and natural.

Director Jorge Leandro Colás was inspired to make the film after hearing about Dr. Rubinstein’s regular meetings with fellow doctors to study Nietzsche’s work. The image of doctors reading philosophy in an empty hospital office at night sparked Colás’ interest and led to the creation of the film.

“Nietzsche’s Doctors” not only presents the facts but also examines the intersection between philosophy and medicine. The film delves into the ethical and moral implications of medical practice and follows a diverse group of doctors as they explore the ideas and concepts of Friedrich Nietzsche. As they immerse themselves in his work, they begin to question how his teachings may influence their own medical practice and approach to ethical dilemmas.

The conversations in the film cover various topics, including the will to power, medical ethics, human suffering, and the nature of truth. Through intimate discussions, the film provides an inside look at the challenges faced by these doctors in their quest to provide quality healthcare.

Although the film focuses on dialogue, it also showcases scenes of affection, empathy, and humor, providing a human touch to the medical consultations featured. Dr. Rubinstein’s initiative to approach medicine from an extra-moral perspective challenges traditional medical approaches and highlights the influence of personal subjectivity on medical decisions and recommendations.

The documentary follows the stories of three patients: Valeria Grossi, who is undergoing cancer treatment, Paco Siquot, who is searching for answers after a serious accident, and Julio Gavagni, a smoker who refuses to change his unhealthy habits. These stories explore deep reflections that go beyond the doctor-patient relationship.

“Nietzsche’s Doctors” was awarded Best Editing at the last edition of BAFICI, recognized for sustaining dramatic tension while balancing humor and pain. Director Jorge Leandro Colás is known for his unique storytelling in documentaries and his commitment to supporting Argentine documentary filmmakers through his production company, Salamanca Cine.

The film will be released in Argentine theaters on Thursday, August 17.

