Exploring the Potential of Functional Mushrooms: Health Food Trend or Medicine?

The Potential Health Benefits of Medicinal Mushrooms – Are They Just a Trend or the Real Deal?

According to the market research company Allied, the global market for medicinal mushrooms was valued at almost $8 billion in 2020. It was projected that by 2030, its value would reach $19.3 billion. These products have been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine and are now frequently seen as a fashionable trend for health and wellness.

Functional mushrooms are purported to have potential health benefits, including relieving anxiety and depression, improving immunity and cognitive functions, and lowering cholesterol and hypertension. In health food stores, you can find up to 17 different medicinal mushroom powders or supplement products.

Dr. Emily Leeming, a nutrition researcher at King’s College in London, called these mushrooms “the fashionable product,” but cautioned that the claims of their benefits are exaggerated. Most research on the effects of mushrooms has been conducted in cell cultures or mice, and there is limited evidence of their benefits for humans.

Nicholas Money, an expert in mycological biology at the University of Miami, stated that while there is evidence of the effects of mushrooms in cell cultures and experiments with mice, the gap between these experiments and the use of mushrooms in Western medicine is significant.

Money’s review of studies on the effects of medicinal mushrooms concluded that there is no evidence of their proven effect on human health and well-being. The problem is that medicinal mushrooms are sold as food and are not subject to the same regulations as prescription medication.

There are over 2,300 species of edible mushrooms in the world, with less than a dozen considered therapeutic. Some of the most recognized medicinal mushrooms include Reishi, Shitake, Turkey tail, Cordyceps, Chaga, and Lion’s mane.

In addition to potential health benefits, fungi have nutritional properties and have helped produce drugs such as antibiotics and cholesterol-lowering medications. Mushrooms are a good source of fiber, vitamins, essential amino acids, and minerals, making them beneficial for the intestinal microbiome.

While the market for mushroom supplements is growing, pharmaceutical science has yet to fully explore the potential of mushrooms as medicines. However, with advances in extracting genetic information from organisms, there is growing hope that a greater variety of compounds produced by fungi can be used to treat human diseases.

