Exploring the Potential of Licorice: A Promising Ally in the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

Licorice Compound Shows Promise in Fighting Pancreatic Cancer, Hong Kong Study Finds

Licorice, already known for its numerous health benefits, may prove to be a powerful ally in the fight against pancreatic cancer. A recent study conducted by researchers in Hong Kong has discovered that a chemical compound found in licorice root, called isoliquiritigenin (ISL), can effectively kill pancreatic cancer cells.

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect and is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage, with limited treatment options available. This makes the search for effective treatments urgent. However, the research team found that when ISL was injected into patients with tumors, the survival rate of these tumor cells was significantly reduced, ranging from 50-80%, depending on the dosage. Additionally, around 11-13% of cells underwent late apoptosis, or cell death, compared to less than five percent of cells that did not receive ISL.

Dr. Joshua Ko Ka-Shun, the study director, explained that ISL has a unique property of inhibiting the progression of pancreatic cancer by blocking autophagy, a natural process in which the body’s cells clean up damaged or unnecessary components. Late-stage autophagy blockade results in tumor cell death.

The study also tested the effects of ISL in combination with chemotherapy drugs commonly used to treat pancreatic cancer, such as gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil. These drugs typically have low success rates, with many patients becoming resistant to them over time. However, the addition of ISL to gemcitabine was found to suppress the growth of cancer cells by 18%, and the addition to 5-fluorouracil halted the growth of 30% of cancer cells.

Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest form of cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute, following lung and colorectal cancer. On average, only 12.5% of patients survive after five years. Early symptoms of the disease, such as jaundice and abdominal pain, are easily overlooked, leading to late-stage diagnosis and lower survival rates.

While the researchers caution against consuming large quantities of licorice to prevent cancer, they are optimistic about the potential use of ISL in future treatments. Dr. Ko stated that the study’s results open a new avenue for the development of ISL as a novel autophagy inhibitor in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The team hopes to collaborate with other research partners to further evaluate the effectiveness and potential clinical application of ISL.

The findings bring hope to those affected by pancreatic cancer, as the search for effective treatments continues. With further research and development, licorice-based compounds like ISL may play a significant role in combating this deadly disease.

