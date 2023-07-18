Exploring the Power of Narrative in Clinical Encounters: Highlights from the VII International Conference

Title: VII International Conference Explores the Role of Narrative in Professional Practice: Clinical Encounters

Date: May 4, 2023

The Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires and the Argentine Society of Narrative Medicine (SAMEN) jointly organized the VII International Conference on May 4, 2023. The conference, titled “The narrative in the professional practice: clinical encounters,” was held in the city of Bs As with a hybrid modality, allowing for both in-person and remote participation.

This highly anticipated event witnessed the participation of renowned national and international guests, attracting over eighty registered attendees across both modalities. The conference aimed to provide a platform for professionals, thinkers, patients, and artists connected to healthcare to share their experiences and engage in dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the clinical encounter.

The conference delved into the significance of Narrative Medicine in the education of healthcare professionals, encouraging participants to explore its practical applications and its impact on relationships with patients and colleagues. It also examined the role of literature in healthcare, the influence of narratives on bioethics, and the concept of truth in medical consultations.

The first session, titled “Training spaces, a window to the narratives,” was coordinated by Ignacio Usandivaras. The session featured presentations from Ricardo Ricci, a clinician and professor at the National University of Tucumán; Pamela Jofre, a pediatrician and coordinator of the Narrative Medicine Laboratory at the University of Valparaíso, Chile; Javier Pollán and Paula Gutièrrez, professionals from the Medical Clinic Service at HIBA. This session showcased diverse experiences and challenges in undergraduate and postgraduate healthcare education, emphasizing the role of Narrative Medicine.

The subsequent session, titled “Author’s stories: ‘An ideal presence,'” was coordinated by Elizabeth Gothelf. Eduardo Berti, an Argentine writer residing in France, shared his experiences in writing the novel “An ideal presence” during his residency at the Rouen hospital. Additionally, professionals from the Palliative Care team at HIBA, Liliana Rodriguez (doctor) and Dolores Castro Montiel (graduate nurse), discussed their reflections on the text and the impact of storytelling in challenging healthcare contexts.

The conference also explored the various narrative practices in healthcare. Silvia Carrió coordinated the session on “Narrative Practices in Health,” featuring contributions from Jorge Janson, a clinical doctor and hypertensologist at HIBA; Beatriz Carballeira, a clinical physician at Hospital El Cruce; Victoria Franco, a music therapist; and Ana Diaz, a nursing graduate from the Intensive Therapy Unit at HIBA. The session emphasized the value of understanding patients’ stories, the importance of asking meaningful questions, and the powerful impact of small, thoughtful gestures in healthcare.

The VII International Conference on Narrative Medicine provided a valuable platform for professionals to exchange ideas and insights, enabling them to enhance their clinical practice and foster meaningful connections with patients. By embracing storytelling and narrative approaches, healthcare professionals can harness the transformative power of literature in the care of patients like never before.

