Exploring Wellness in the Caribbean: Destinations, Activities, and Gastronomy

Wellness Day in the Caribbean Kicks off Caribbean Wellness Week

By Lucía Vázquez Pérez

On September 9th, the Caribbean celebrated Wellness Day, a date dedicated to promoting awareness about non-communicable diseases and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This special day marked the beginning of the Caribbean Wellness Week, an event organized by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) since 2011.

The focus of Wellness Day is to encourage balanced eating and regular exercise among the Caribbean population. It is widely recognized that physical well-being goes hand in hand with emotional health and spiritual peace. In the Caribbean region, there are numerous destinations where individuals can relax their minds and exercise their bodies, truly embodying the Latin expression, “A sound mind in a sound body.”

One of the ways people can achieve wellness is through relaxation. Belize, for example, offers a wide variety of hotels and spas where visitors can unwind and escape their daily routines. Similarly, Mexico, with its cultural richness, magnificent nature, and breathtaking beaches, provides the perfect setting to celebrate Wellness Day in the Caribbean.

Mexico, once the cradle of Mayan and Aztec culture, is home to charming towns like Mazunte in the state of Oaxaca, which has remained relatively untouched by mass tourism. In Mazunte, individuals can participate in workshops and activities centered around meditation, medicinal plants, and Ayurvedic nutrition, which prioritizes preventing physical and mental illnesses.

For those seeking physical activity, countries like Costa Rica and Panama offer the opportunity to exercise amidst stunning jungles and trails. Engaging in activities like rafting not only keeps the body active but also triggers the release of endorphins, a hormone that generates feelings of pleasure and well-being.

Maintaining a balanced and healthy diet is also essential for wellness. The Caribbean region is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine, rich in carbohydrates. Rice is widely consumed, with dishes like Cuban rice congrí (made with red beans) or the Dominican Niño Envuelto (a beef and rice mixture wrapped in cabbage) being popular choices in countries like Cuba, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

Ultimately, Wellness Week in the Caribbean serves as a reminder for individuals to take a break and reflect on their current lifestyle, encouraging them to make healthier choices. It is an opportunity to prioritize well-being and embrace positive habits for a better quality of life.

