Explosion in a laundry due to a lighter left in a pocket (VIDEO)

A launderette in Spain, a La Corunawas destroyed due to strong explosion of a dryer. In the video of the disaster, posted on the Twitter page ‘CIU Institutional Bodies and United Citizens‘ (‘Institutional Bodies and United Citizens’), a man is seen exiting the business. Exactly 10 seconds laterthe door of a dryer near the entrance opens wide, and a tremendous explosion starts from inside, which has destroyed the place and knocked down the door and knocked the whole window off its hinges, smashing it to smithereens.


What shocked the web was the reason that caused the explosion of the appliance: someone had forgotten a lighter in his trouser pocket, which overheated with the heat and burst. The mistake of distraction, unfortunately very common, risked turning into a tragedy.

