“Tomorrow, the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine.” This was stated by the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirby, specifying that it will above all be “artillery and ammunition for the systems that the forces of Kiev already have”.

An explosion took place in Kolomna, a city in Russia in the Moscow region 113 km southeast of the capital. The authorities confirmed this, after information and images of the incident had been disseminated on social media. “The explosion occurred in the air. We are most likely talking about a drone. But so far it is impossible to say for sure, since they cannot find the wreckage,” law enforcement officials told the Tass agency. An emergency services spokesman said “a number of potential facilities were checked” and “no signs of an explosion were found”.

Relief efforts in Zaporizhzhia after the attack

First the drone raids up to a hundred kilometers from Moscow, with accusations of US involvement. Now an infiltration of “saboteurs” in the Bryansk border region: Russia continues to report attacks on its security coming from Kiev. Two men killed and a child injured is the toll provided by the authorities of what President Vladimir Putin has called a “terrorist attack” carried out by “neo-Nazis” in the service of their Western “masters”. According to the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, the whole story is instead just “a classic provocation” from Moscow. For its part, Kiev denounced an attack by Russian drones in Bryslav, in the Kherson region, which would have hit civilians in line to receive humanitarian aid, causing nine injuries. And, previously, a nighttime bombing of an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia that caused two deaths. An “act of terror”, Volodymyr Zelensky called it, mirroring Putin’s words. “We will kick out all the occupiers and they will have to answer for everything,” added the Ukrainian president. But in the meantime the Ukrainian General Staff has admitted that Russian forces are advancing inside the city of Bakhmut, in Donbass, which according to CNN appears to be close to capitulation. The attacks in Russian territory, according to the governor of the Bryansk region, took place in the village of Lyubechane and in that of Sushany, about fifteen kilometers apart, by a commando of about forty “saboteurs”. In the first location, according to Putin, the assailants opened fire on a Lada Niva off-road vehicle despite “seeing that there were children on board”. Emergency services said the man who was driving was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured, but managed to get two other younger children on board to safety. A few hours later the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said another man had died, but did not specify the circumstances. On the other hand, he did not find confirmation of the news reported at first by Russian agencies according to which two adults and two children had been taken hostage. Only in the evening the internal security services (FSB) said that the “Ukrainian nationalists” had been “pushed back into Ukrainian territory”, which was subjected to a “massive artillery bombardment” by Russia. Putin has canceled a planned visit to Stavropol, in the Caucasus, to follow developments in the situation. Those who carried out today’s attacks, he accused, are “neo-Nazis and terrorists like those who tortured and killed the people of Donbass for eight years, like those who murdered Darya Dugina in Moscow.” But “they won’t succeed, we will crush them,” he added.

The site of the Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that the attack was claimed by a Russian far-right militia allied with the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Volunteer Corps, founded in August of the past year by oligarch Denis Kapustin. “It is time for ordinary citizens of Russia to realize that they are not slaves, start a rebellion, fight!” a man who introduces himself as a member of the organization says in a video, adding however that it does not kill civilians. Meanwhile, the Russians denounce other attacks by Ukrainian drones: one without victims on the village of Sushany, in the same Bryansk region, the other on that of Tetkino, in the Kursk border region, with one civilian killed and one wounded. An explosion was then reported in a forest near Tula, about 170 kilometers south of Moscow, where various arms manufacturing industries are concentrated. According to the governor, it could be a crashed drone. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said some of the Ukrainian drone strikes, notably those in December against Ryazan and Saratov airbases, where three Russian servicemen died, “would not have been possible without serious assistance from of the United States, including the selection of targets, the provision of intelligence and other assistance”.