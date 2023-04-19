Explosion in the skies of Kiev: “A NASA satellite fell”

The head of the military administration of Kiev, Serhiy Popko, said that the air warning sounded in Kiev this evening is due to the “fall of a NASA space satellite”. “Around 22 o’clock, a bright glow of a flying object was observed in the sky over Kiev.

According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. To prevent the debris from causing casualties by falling to the ground, an air raid warning was announced. The air defense did not go into operation,” Popko said in the Telegram of the Kiev military administration.

In the hours preceding the reporting of the fall of a satellite in Kiev, NASA had warned on the possibility that its defunct satellite Rhessi, which traveled in space for over 20 years recording over 100,000 solar events, crashed on the Earth on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, without however being able to provide a geographical location. The US space agency had stressed that most of the satellite would go up in smoke on its journey back into the atmosphere, but warned that “some components” could withstand the impact. “The risk of someone on Earth being harmed is low,” with a one in 2,467 chance, NASA said. According to forecasts, the satellite was expected to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere around 3.30 am Italian on Thursday morning, with an approximation of “16 hours more or less”, in an undefined location.

