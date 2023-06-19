Explosions in the night in Odessa, air raid alarms in six regions of Ukraine – World

A series of explosions were heard overnight in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The local media reported it, adding that the military authorities have activated air defense throughout the region. In the morning, the Odessa regional military administration reported that Russian troops had launched four Kalibr-type cruise missiles from the Black Sea, all of which were destroyed in the sky by the defense forces. Air-raid alarms went off early today in six regions of Ukraine, according to the country’s official alert portal cited by local media. Sirens are sounding in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporozhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukrainian forces shot down four Russian drones last night in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southeastern Ukraine, the

head of the regional council, Nikolai Lukashuk, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. “Our air force destroyed four drones in the region overnight. Probably three Shahed and one Orlan,” Lukashuk said on Telegram.

And while Ukraine and Russia backfire on who brought down the Kakhovka dam, the New York Times says that while “multiple explanations are theoretically possible,” the evidence clearly points to the dam being crippled by an explosion caused from the side that controls it: Russia”.

The US media interrogates engineers and explosives experts, claiming that thea dam had “an Achilles heel” and being “built in Soviet times, Moscow had every page of technical drawings and knew where it was.” The dam, they still explain, “was built with an enormous block of concrete at the base” and is crossed by “a small passage, which can be reached from the engine room”: right here, “the evidence suggests”, “the charge that destroyed the dam”.

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Shahed kamikaze drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. This was stated by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak in a post on Telegram, reports Ukrinform. Six settlements still flooded after dam collapse (ANSA)

