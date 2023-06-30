Title: Scandal Erupts as Italian Hospitals Accused of Administering Poor-Quality Cancer Drugs to Young Patients

Date: June 30, 2023

In a shocking revelation, an online site, Politico.eu, has uncovered a massive scandal involving 16 Italian hospitals, including renowned facilities, accused of administering anticancer drugs of poor quality to pediatric oncology patients since 2016. The allegations, if confirmed, could have far-reaching consequences for the healthcare system in Italy.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ), known for its accurate reportage, broke the story. According to TBIJ, the youngest patients battling cancer were given unapproved anticancer drugs that did not meet the standards set by the European Union. The source of the drugs was Celginase, a brand manufactured and approved in India, which costs significantly less than the original brand, Oncaspar. Celginase is priced at around €13 per vial, while Oncaspar is priced at approximately €2,500 per vial.

This scandal is not confined to Italy alone. In January, TBIJ and the US health news site STAT revealed that poor-quality asparaginase brands, including Celginase, had been shipped to more than 90 countries since 2016, jeopardizing the lives of approximately 70,000 children worldwide.

The names of two Italian hospitals involved in this scandal have been disclosed so far – the National Cancer Institute of Milan and the St. Camillus Forlanini of Rome. These prestigious institutions, known for their excellence in healthcare, are now under scrutiny for their use of “low-cost” medicines.

An interview with the Italian Ministry of Health revealed that at least 16 hospitals, including these two, imported hundreds of vials of Celginase over a span of seven years. In 2018, the spread of another poor-quality brand, Aspatero, was also documented in Italy. The affected hospital, whose name has not been disclosed, justified the importation of Aspatero, stating that not doing so would reduce children’s chances of recovery. The extent of the negative side effects and the impact on the chances of remission for cancer patients remain unknown.

The regulatory vacuum in Italy contributed to the widespread use of these substandard drugs. When there is a shortage of a particular drug, doctors and pharmacists have the option to request authorization from the Italian drug regulatory authority to import the same product from another country. However, the quality of the drugs should never be compromised, as was the case with Celginase.

Several public academic studies have found that Celginase does not meet the minimum production standards or meet the required activity threshold for cancer treatment. Despite this, the flaws in the Italian healthcare system allowed for its prescription. Interestingly, Celginase was imported into Italy through Switzerland, even when the approved Oncaspar was available.

While European legislation permits the ordering of unauthorized medicines in exceptional cases, particularly during supply shortages that could endanger treatment, the situation raises questions about the oversight and regulation of drugs in Italy.

The implications of this scandal are dire, as it not only highlights the potential harm caused to young cancer patients but also exposes the loopholes and gaps in the healthcare system. The Italian authorities must now launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice for the affected patients and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

