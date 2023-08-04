Exposure to perfumes during sleep significantly improves memory – breaking latest news

in Silvia Turin

Smell is the only sense directly connected to memory circuits, which is why smells evoke memories. 70 neurological disorders are accompanied by olfactory loss: training the nose enhances cognitive functions

Smelling fragrances while sleeping can significantly improve cognitive performance by strengthening the connection especially between neurological areas involving memory and decision making.

The olfaction-memory axis

This was demonstrated by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, who have just published the results of their discoveries in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.



The mentioned effect seems borderline possible, but in reality it has a precise scientific explanation: smell is the only sense directly connected to the memory circuits of the brain, the other senses pass first through the thalamus. In fact, everyone has been able to experience in life how powerful aromas are in evoking even very ancient memories.

This is why the loss of this sense often correlates with a loss of brain cells: there are about 70 neurological and psychiatric disorders accompanied by olfactory loss, suggesting a strong connection between smell and neurological function.

Train your mind with smells

On the basis of these considerations, the scholars built their experiment: the sense of smell can be trained, enhanced or recovered with sensory stimulation, so they tried to understand if olfactory stimulation could also affect cognitive abilities, in particular memory.

Forty-three men and women aged between 60 and 85 were involved and randomly assigned to two groups (study and control). Individuals in the study group were exposed to 7 different odors per week, one per night, for 2 hours, using an odor diffuser (these were natural oils containing fragrances of rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender ). The control group was given a diffuser that contained only minimal traces of the scents. A battery of neuropsychological tests was then used to compare the volunteers’ memory, verbal learning, planning and attention switching skills before and after the 6-month trial.

Significant improvements in memory

There was a clear difference (an improvement of +226%) between the responses provided by those who had been exposed to the fragrances and individuals in the control group. A brain scan also revealed significant improvement in the functioning of the uncinate fasciculus, an area that connects areas of the brain responsible for memory and thinking, which deteriorates with aging and Alzheimer’s disease.

There was also a slight increase in the mean amount of sleep in the study group, but this was not statistically significant, however previous work has shown that olfactory stimulation can improve slow wave sleep, the most restful part of the sleep cycle. to a level similar to that of sleeping pills.

Loss of smell precedes cognitive impairment

This test was on healthy people, but it had already been proven that enriching the environment with odors stimulates the neuroplasticity of the brain (even in animals that have symptoms similar to human neurological disorders). Physiologically speaking, our ability to detect odors deteriorates before our cognitive ability begins to decline: this is seen with neurodegenerative diseases and the elderly. Additionally, olfactory loss usually results in significant loss of both gray matter and white matter in the human brain. Chronic sinusitis has also been shown to be associated with decreased gray matter in brain regions associated with learning and memory, to name just how direct the olfaction-memory link is.

The experiment described is therefore the latest in a series (on both animals and people) and, even if the small size of the sample considered limits its robustness, the authors underline the potential utility of this type of sensory enrichment , particularly useful, as it is inexpensive and undemanding.

