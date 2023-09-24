Exposure to PFAS and Other Chemicals Linked to Increased Risk of Female Cancers: Study

Exposure to PFAS and Other Industrial Chemicals Linked to Increased Female Cancer Risk

A new study funded by the United States government and conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals a concerning link between prolonged exposure to certain industrial chemicals and an increased risk of developing cancers in women. The study found that women affected by hormone-dependent tumors, which are tumors that grow due to hormonal imbalances, were exposed to higher levels of PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl Substances) and phenols. These chemical substances are now widely present in everyday products and the environment.

The research, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, found no similar associations between these substances and cancer diagnoses in men. This suggests that women may be more vulnerable to the effects of these chemicals.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are man-made chemicals used in various industries, including cosmetics, food packaging, textiles, and furniture. They possess thermal stability and resistance to natural degradation processes, leading to their accumulation in the environment, animals, and human bodies over time. The health effects of PFAS are still under investigation, but they are considered risk factors for diseases such as thyroid, liver, and mammary gland disorders, low birth weight, and certain types of cancer.

Phenols, derived from benzene, are commonly used in food packaging, paints, and personal hygiene products. They are also linked to potential health risks.

The CDC reports that PFAS are present in the blood of 97% of Americans, highlighting the widespread exposure to these chemicals. A study by the US Geological Survey (USGS) also found PFAS contamination in 45% of tap water sources in the US.

In the study, researchers analyzed blood and urine test data from over 10,000 individuals and correlated the information with cancer diagnoses. They discovered that women with higher exposure to certain PFAS compounds were almost twice as likely to receive a melanoma diagnosis. Additionally, Caucasian women exposed to PFAS showed a link to uterine and ovarian cancer, while non-Caucasian women exposed to phenols had a connection to breast cancer.

It is important to note that this study does not prove that exposure to PFAS or phenols directly causes cancer. However, it emphasizes the need for further exploration into the role of these chemicals in the development of female cancers. The differences in cancer risks among different populations may be influenced by factors such as dietary habits or proximity to contaminated areas.

As the investigation into the health effects of PFAS and phenols continues, it is crucial to raise awareness and develop strategies to minimize exposure to these potentially harmful substances.

