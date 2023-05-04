Exposure to smog immediately increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmias

A Chinese research team has determined that exposure to air pollution immediately increases the likelihood of developing symptomatic arrhythmia.

The exposure toair pollution can unleash symptomatic arrhythmias immediate. In simple words, if you move from a “healthy” area – with clean air – to a polluted one, there is a risk that within 24 hours atrial fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia and other alterations of the heartbeat. Chronic exposure to smog is therefore not necessary, but that is enough acute. This is a significant finding that should place further emphasis on the risks derived from smog and lead to new practices to protect the health of patients most at risk (for example, heart patients).

A Chinese research team led by scientists at Fudan University’s NHC Key Lab of Health Technology Assessment, who collaborated closely with colleagues at National Clinical Research, determined that air pollution can trigger immediate symptomatic arrhythmias. Center for Interventional Medicine in Shanghai, the Department of Environmental Health of the “TH Chan” School of Public Health of Harvard University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and many other institutes. The scientists, coordinated by Professor Renjie Chen, professor at the School of Public Health of the Shanghai University, reached their conclusions after comparing data on hourly concentrations of smog in over 300 Chinese cities (detected by stations with ad hoc sensors) with those of patients who ended up in the emergency room in about 2,000 hospitals for cardiac arrhythmia. The study involved approx 200 thousand participants.

The data was collected between 2015 and 2021 and covered six specific air pollutants: fine particulate matter PM 2.5; particulate matter PM 2,5-10; nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO) e ozone. Crossing all the information using statistical methods – such as logistic regression models – an association emerged between the increase in smog and the risk of developing cardiac arrhythmia within the first few hours of exposure to pollutants. As indicated in the study abstract, fine particulate matter, NO2, SO2 and CO were associated with a markedly higher likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation (between 1.7 percent and 3.4 percent), flutter (between 8.1 percent and 11.4 percent) e supraventricular tachycardia (between 3.4 percent and 8.9 percent) within 24 hours of exposure to pollutants. Exposure to fine particulate matter with particles within 10 micrometers in diameter was associated with a significantly higher likelihood of atrial flutter (8.7 percent) and supraventricular tachycardia (5.4 percent). Conversely, exposure to ozone was associated with higher odds of supraventricular tachycardia (3.4 percent). Nitrogen dioxide was the pollutant most associated with four different types of cardiac arrhythmia, including i premature beats in atri e ventricleswith risk increasing in proportion to the concentration

“Although the exact mechanisms are not yet fully understood, the association between air pollution and acute onset of arrhythmia that we observed is biologically plausible,” the study authors wrote in a news release. “Some evidence has indicated that air pollution alters cardiac electrophysiological activities by inducing oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, affecting multiple membrane channels, as well as impairing autonomic nerve function,” the researchers added. A recent Italian study has shown that smog increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmias life threatening.

It is known that in China the smog levels in some cities are so high that children develop respiratory diseases normally found in adults; in many cases the sky is completely darkened by a gray pall of pollutants. The results of the new study suggest the need to protect the most fragile population (but not only) from the risk of arrhythmias, which can lead to potentially fatal diseases. The details of the research “Hourly air pollution exposure and the onset of symptomatic arrhythmia: an individual-level case–crossover study in 322 Chinese cities” have been published in the scientific journal CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).