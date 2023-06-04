Exposure to the sun, with these pathologies is better or is to be avoided: everything you need to know

Exposure to the sun is not always a good idea, in some cases and with certain pathologies it should in fact be totally avoided.

Health in the summer should be treated with great attention. The sun, the strong heat, the sudden changes in temperature in the shops are all factors that should not be overlooked in order to better preserve one’s condition.

Actually knowing what is best and what to avoid is important for act with awareness and prevent the disturbances from getting worse instead of improving.

Exposure to the sun: with some pathologies it is to be avoided

For those suffering from traumatic pathologies (e not just the elderly as we tend to imagine) it is not always useful to expose yourself to the sun. However, it is important to make an initial distinction between inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and gout, from those which are degenerative such as osteoarthritis e osteoporosis. In Italy there are over 10 million people who suffer from it, many of whom do not even know it at a young age.

These diseases are chronic and also disabling. And they have a painful feature, capable of affecting muscles and joints. Women are more affected and certainly people of advanced age but also young people are affected and therefore when there are recurring painful manifestations it is necessary to consult a specialist. According to specialists it is not correct to think that these are linked only to damp and cold. In fact, it is not the cold that causes it and it is not true that the heat is always good for you, it sometimes aggravates the symptoms.

The sun is only useful for sufferers of arthrosis but it must be a dry heat, in this way it reduces joint pain. For inflammatory rheumatism the relationship with the heat is direct, so in this case a worsening of the conditions can occur. Exposing yourself to the sun means exacerbating the annoyance, have more pain again and also have related problems. It is therefore important to avoid exposing yourself in this case, exposure to those suffering from autoimmune diseases such as Lupus is absolutely prohibited. In fact, the rays only worsen the risk conditions because they positivize the antibodies.

Instead for the fibromyalgia there may be some benefit in terms of ache, but avoid sweating too much. In any case, exposure must always be regulated, therefore never during the hottest hours and with protection.