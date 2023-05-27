Expropriation through appropriation? – Health check

On May 2, 2023, the American artist Molly Crabapple and the Center for Artistic Inquiry and Reporting wrote an open letter that draws attention to the fact that the tech companies are currently carrying out a stealth and gigantic robbery with their AI applications: They own takes on the mental products of all of humanity in the form of training material for the AI. Texts, images, music – the AI ​​absorbs it and appropriates it:

„AI-art generators are trained on enormous datasets, containing millions upon millions of copyrighted images, harvested without their creator’s knowledge, let alone compensation or consent. This is effectively the greatest art heist in history. Perpetrated by respectable-seeming corporate entities backed by Silicon Valley venture capital. It’s daylight robbery.“

Some of the applications, for example the language program Chat-GPT or the painting program Dall-E-2, are initially made available to us by the tech companies free of charge, at least the basic versions. We play with it or try it out, we help with further development. Nobody knows whether the giveaways will later become goods that have to be paid for.

But nothing is free in capitalism. There’s no such thing as a free lunch was the title of a book by Milton Friedman. He wanted to show that state social benefits are not free. The friends of the market in Germany, which is as unhindered as possible, never tire of emphasizing that everything that is distributed must first be generated. What counts as added value and what counts as consumption is always defined quite closely along the lines of private ownership of the means of production. Making cars is value creation. On the other hand, raising and educating children or caring for the elderly can only be afforded if the money for this has been “earned” beforehand. Unless you can market education and care.

But that’s a different construction site. In any case, for the tech companies, the intellectual products of mankind were a “free lunch”. Capital repeatedly raids and appropriates something that does not belong to it – slave labour, raw materials, nature as a dump. The appropriation of the surplus value of the commodity labor is only a part of the capitalist mode of production. The American philosopher Nancy Fraser describes the connection between naked dispossession (expropriation) and contractually regulated exploitation (exploitation) in her current book “The Omnivore” – more essayistic than analytical, but easy to understand.

Molly Crabapple now sees such a process of dispossession and appropriation in the use of text and artwork as training material for the AI. It’s not an immediately visible robbery like a bot-driven plagiarism. What the tech companies appropriate comes back to us transformed. As text, image or music based on the training material, digested by Fraser’s omnivore, so to speak. Naomi Klein, one of the signatories of the open letter, speaks of a “masked robbery” in the June issue of the newspaper “Bläsen für deutsche und Internationale Politik” and describes how the corporations are once again making their gold rush palatable to us using an age-old scam: by they hold out the prospect of AI as the solution to all of humanity’s problems, from climate change to poverty. As if it wasn’t already clear what is necessary for this (ibid. p. 56):

“According to this logic, failure to ‘solve’ big problems like climate change is due to a lack of wisdom. Let’s just forget that really smart people with tons of PhDs and Nobel prizes have been telling our governments for decades what needs to be done to get out of this mess: cut our emissions, keep carbon in the soil, overconsume the rich and underconsume the poor approach (…). We also don’t need machines to do the thinking for us. The reason for this ignorance is that if we did what we had to do in the face of the climate crisis, trillions of dollars in assets invested in fossil fuels would be wasted. At the same time, we would question the consumption-based growth model at the heart of our interconnected economy.”

In fact, anyone who thinks they need to be told by the AI ​​that things can’t go on like this either adheres to a secularized belief that change requires a blessing from above, or, more likely, they simply are fallen victim to the recurring promises of all innovation industries.

The process of dispossession and appropriation that the letter writers denounce is not limited to AI and copyrighted art, it seems inherent in many unregulated, market-driven digitization developments. The health data from the care should of course be made accessible for research. But who owns them and who should get them? Minister of Health Lauterbach has declared that he wants to “keep the pharmaceutical industry in the country” through better access to data, and Economics Minister Robert Habeck, like Jens Spahn, wants to “rethink data protection standards in order to create better framework conditions for the healthcare industry”. This is what the political priorities look like – health policy as economic development policy. A few crumbs of data will certainly also be left for university research, and if the universities use the data to research industry-financed third-party funds, you won’t have any problems with it “An der Goldgrube” either.

Disclaimer: No, I don’t want to go back to the Stone Age, I don’t want to deindustrialize Germany, I’m not for a GDR economy, I’m for digitization in the health sector and also for better use of health data by research – for the benefit of the people.