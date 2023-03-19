OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced the acceptance of four abstracts as poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, scheduled for 14 to April 19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. These abstracts highlight the components of Exscientia’s approach to precision discovery, design and personalized medicine, as well as innovation programmed into the clinic.

