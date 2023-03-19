Home Health Exscientia presents pipeline data
Exscientia presents pipeline data

Exscientia presents pipeline data

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced the acceptance of four abstracts as poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, scheduled for 14 to April 19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. These abstracts highlight the components of Exscientia’s approach to precision discovery, design and personalized medicine, as well as innovation programmed into the clinic.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Sara Sherman
[email protected]

Media:Oliver Stohlmann
[email protected]

