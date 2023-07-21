Extinction Rebellion Shines Light on Air Quality Crisis in Milan’s Playgrounds

Extinction Rebellion Activists Highlight Air Quality Crisis in Milan Playgrounds

Milan, Italy – Extinction Rebellion environmentalists took to the streets on Thursday morning, staging a blitz in several playgrounds across the city. Bompiani park, Piazza Gerusalemme, and the Salvador Allende garden were among the targeted areas, which were effectively “closed” and labeled as a “dangerous area for human health“.

Visitors to the playgrounds were met with yellow and black tape surrounding swings and slides, as well as posters displaying data on the dangers of living in an environment with low air quality in relation to the climate and ecological crisis. One eye-catching notice read, “In the air you are breathing, pollutants have been detected beyond the safety threshold for human health“. In a heartfelt appeal, the activists urged mothers and grandmothers to take every precaution to protect themselves and their children.

Extinction Rebellion emphasized the interconnectivity of the climate crisis and air quality, citing UN environmental experts who assert that certain pollutants resulting from the use of fossil fuels significantly contribute to global warming. Additionally, the European Environment Agency ranks Milan as the 303rd city out of 322 in terms of air quality. “Those who live in Milan like me should be aware that we regularly exceed the air quality standards set by the European Union to protect human health, but most people are unaware of it,” stated Lorenzo, a prominent activist from the group. “We cannot continue to ignore the harmful effects of breathing in poison while enjoying outdoor activities with our children and grandchildren.”

While Extinction Rebellion sought to shed light on the urgent need for action, Italian politicians seemed divided on how to tackle the air quality issue. Some Italian MEPs dismissed the air quality objectives imposed by Brussels as “Euromadness”, while Attilio Fontana, the president of the Lombardy region, claimed that stringent measures to protect citizens, in line with World Health Organization guidelines, would lead to an economic blockade of the Po Valley.

The activists lamented the impact of air pollution on vulnerable populations, particularly children who are the most defenseless and have limited influence over air quality policies. “Children spend a significant amount of time in environments that cause serious harm to their health. Who is protecting them from the cautious lines adopted by the Lombardy Region?” questioned the Extinction Rebellion representatives.

As Extinction Rebellion continues to advocate for significant action to combat the pressing climate and air quality crisis, their latest blitz serves as a powerful reminder that the future of Milan’s children is at stake. It is essential for citizens, lawmakers, and policymakers to heed their call and take immediate measures to safeguard the well-being of both present and future generations.

