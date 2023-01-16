Where do I put the old man… recited a well-known song from some time ago. Unfortunately, the theme remains current. In Molise, over a third of the elderly hospitalized stay 5 to 7 days longer than expected because there is no assistance in the area or at home. There is also the impossibility for many of these older patients to enter an RSA (particularly because of the costs) and the difficulty in activating integrated home assistance. This was revealed by a survey by Fadoi – the federation of hospital internists – which, as far as Molise is concerned, provides these figures: all this determines for the Region an extra cost of 7 million euros attributable to around 10 thousand days of inappropriate hospitalization.

Fadoi talks about “a mix between a lack of social assistance and a failure to take charge of local health services and structures”.

“In the medical wards, but the situation does not change much in the others – explains Fadoi – over 85 are over half in 50% of the structures. However, do not think of internal medicines as parking lots for the elderly alone. In fact, those who are hospitalized are complex patients, who in four out of five cases still require more than seven days of hospitalization to be adequately treated, so much so that they require a high intensity of care in the majority of cases. Numbers that should make us reflect on the classification of internal medicines as low-intensity care departments”.

“The problems that trigger the phenomenon are mainly there‘absence of structures capable of assisting these patients – comments the president of Fadoi Molise, Concetta Mancini -, in many cases the existing structures of the NHS are exclusively managed by nursing with the impossibility of welcoming this type of patient and then the private structures have waiting times of more than seven days for hospitalization”.

In general, Fadoi’s research, conducted on 98 hospital facilities, supports that every year there are 2 million days of improper hospitalization in Italian hospitals due to the difficulty of discharging elderly patients alone, because they have no relatives to assist them. We recently told you about the emergency rooms of hospitals in Molise (Cardarelli and San Timoteo) where patients crowd – even for days – because they can’t find a place in the ward. Because posts on wards have been cut for years and years. But – this research tells us – hospitals are full also because half of the admissions concern patients over 70 and in over 50% of cases they stay in the ward about a week longer than necessary, given that they don’t have a family member who can assist them and that they don’t even have a pension so rich that they can pay the approximately two thousand euros of monthly tuition for an RSA.

In total, Fadoi continues to say, there are about a million elderly people hospitalized alone who stay at least a week longer than necessary in the ward because they do not have assistance at home, keeping the beds occupied and affecting the costs of the structures. So the data on hospitalization time in Molise is almost in line with the national one.

The Fadoi survey indicates that more than a week passes from the date of discharge indicated by the doctor to the actual exit date in 26.5% of cases, from 5 to 7 days in 39.8% of patients, while another 28.6% stays two to four days longer than necessary. 75.5% of elderly patients remain in hospital improperly because they have no family member or caregiver able to assist them at home, while for 49% there is no possibility of entering an RSA. 64.3% extend hospitalization beyond what is necessary because there are no intermediate health facilities in the area while 22.4% have difficulty activating home assistance. And all this has a cost for the NHS of around one and a half billion a year.

A number – in fact – which clearly has a considerable influence on the clogging of hospitals and which equally clearly has a price, considering the average cost of a day of hospitalisation.