When to talk about true obesity or overweight instead? How can you frame the problem correctly and proceed with the most useful strategies on a case-by-case basis? When they are enough diet and exercise and when interventions are needed pharmacological or, in selected cases, surgical? And what is the right path to follow if the problem concerns a child?

He talked about it at the Time of Health with Alessandro Giovanellihead of INCO Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio e Laura SainoINCO psychologist and psychotherapist Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio, in the meeting moderated by Luigi Ripamonti.

When you are obese The initial question is not strange, because the approaches to medical intervention methods are totally different. This is why it is important to understand what kind of patient you are dealing with. The same numbers betray: the body mass index or the waist circumference do not indicate the same problems. The sedentary lifestyle means that excess pounds are a general problem – Giovanelli said -, when the quantity of pounds is localized in certain physical points, or particularly important, it becomes in itself a source of disease, because the adipose tissue able to produce pro-inflammatory substances that make you sick (from cancer, for example) and compromise the function of many organs (as well as the psyche). The bad fat is the visceral one – the expert specified -. This tissue is called “killer” because diseases develop from there.

The classifications The evaluation system ofbody mass index (which is measured by calculating the weight x the height squared) a first index to be taken into consideration, but a sportsman could have, in this classification, the same indices as an obese. The measurement of the circumference-waist the second parameter. Finally, there is the relationship between fat mass and lean mass, mapped with specific tests. Obesity is a disease, not a fault or a weakness and deserves respect and attention – Giovanelli recalled -. The sick are not to be ghettoized or bullied. They are people who may seem playful, but in reality they suffer. They are ashamed of being sick, of being obese, a sadness when they enter the studio and confess.

The stigma From a psychological point of view, how can we help an obese patient? There is a lot of talk about lifestyle: it must be remembered that lifestyle is something more than nutrition. Goals must be gradual, actionable and permanent. The motivation of obese people seems lacking, but in reality it is not: Obese people believe they are unable to make it, a deep belief linked to a personal identity that has been rooted over the years – explained Laura Saino -. The interventions must therefore concern every sphere of the person. Obesity is not just an eating disorder, there are often many other related ailments. The path starts from the investigation of the single person.

Medicines and surgery What is the contribution of the drug in weight loss and surgery in solving a first part of the problem? The miracle is what everyone is asking for, but the solution within themselves – said Giovanelli -: medical help as a performing machine, the potential is there, but then the machine must be driven well (or badly). Once the patient has become aware (almost never is) he will also be collaborative, because the common path. Therapeutic criteria range from nutrition to drugs and surgery. There are authorized drugs, but they have side effects and of limited efficacy over time, and they are also borne by the patient, who often does not have the financial possibilities. Beware of the extreme images of obesity seen on television: they discourage the average obese from taking action on themselves, because they do not recognize themselves as obese.

After surgery In bariatric surgery The psychological path comes above all after, why? We start from the expectation: people want to lose weight to feel appreciated and esteemed – said Laura Saino -. It is important to explain that one must know how to deal with all the resulting change: it will be good at the level of self-esteem, but at the relational level it affects others; it is a question of taking time for oneself to change many habits, even family ones. People are often accused of becoming selfish. There is also a theme of shame, because people around speak of surgery as a “shortcut”: not a cure, like an intervention after a heart attack. Obesity is not a fault, there are no shortcuts.