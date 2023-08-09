Extra profits, red bags due to the bank tax. Mef: exists throughout Europe

Claimed by the Brothers of Italy, defined by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini “a norm of social equity”, the one-off tax on the extra profits of the banks, surprisingly included in the omnibus decree, brings out the different sensitivities of the majority. With Piazza Affari in red, Forza Italia, through the voice of the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli, hypothesizes amendments. In the passage to the Chambers, the provision could however find a side in the opposition, with the 5-star Movement, which for months has been proposing an extraordinary tax and claims its authorship. The Democratic Party was lukewarm, which in recent weeks had filed a proposal in the Senate to sterilize the increase in mortgage payments. “Much remains to be done – now says Antonio Misiani -. But rather than nothing, better rather”.

Read also: Bank extra profits, Nicola Porro without brakes: “40% not even Marx…”

“For months we have been saying that the ECB is wrong to raise interest rates and this is the inevitable consequence”, explains Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to Corriere della Sera, “the measure lasts only one year and in any case it can be examined in Parliament” . However, the stock market crash brings out doubts in Forza Italia. “I wouldn’t want it to have depended on a provision that the Government probably should have evaluated better”, Barelli unbalances to Rainews, “FI’s position is that in Parliament we will put our heads on this provision and we will also propose amendments if necessary. are controversial views on this and we will consider carefully.” To then partially correct the shot: the proceeds “must be directed to cutting the tax wedge, to the tax exemption of thirteenth and overtime payments in favor of workers with lower incomes”.

“The banks that have extra profits must help the country” is the line of the Brothers of Italy. “The provision is one-off and it is no coincidence that it comes after the EBA-ECB stress tests, which have shown that our banks are in excellent health“, observes Marco Osnato (FdI), chairman of the Finance Commission of the Chamber. And he recalls that ” Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, had shown himself open to the hypothesis of an extraordinary contribution of solidarity, hoping that the resources would be used ‘to deal with the major social emergency in the country'”. Prime Minister Meloni’s party also deposited a law proposal for “an extraordinary solidarity levy to be paid by banks, financial intermediaries and insurance companies” to finance a fund aimed at containing the effects of the rate increase. In the evening is a note from the MEF to clarify the technical specifications and to specify: “The measure proposed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, shared and approved by the Council of Ministers – he underlined – arises in the wake of already existing rules in Europe on the subject of extra banking margins”.

Read also: Meloni taxes the banks, claims on tilt. Massini’s stunt: “What beats me…”

“Better late than never”, for the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte: “They criticize us, snub us, accuse us of demagogy. Then they can’t admit it, but they have to agree with us. We are still waiting to read the text”. The most opposed is the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda who defines the tax as “wrong” and “a dangerous precedent” because “taxes on extra profits are legitimate only in the event of extraordinary events, such as energy-warfare, which significantly distort the functioning of the market”. Beyond the merits there is a matter of merit for Francesco Giavazzi, professor and economic adviser to former prime minister Mario Draghi “you don’t do these things – you don’t put a tax on the banks – without telling him – he observes when asked by the Financial Times – and without that the finance minister goes on TV to explain it”.