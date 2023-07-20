Extra virgin olive oil ideal already in weaning

Weaning and extra virgin olive oil. EVO oil is essential in children’s nutrition already after six months. The news comes from a research carried out by Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP).

Weaning and extra virgin olive oil: it can be introduced as early as six months of age

The researchers checked the recommendations of 1,260 pediatricians, 93% of whom are a pediatrician of choice. These doctors follow more than a million families with children under the age of 14. 85% of them recommend the introduction of extra virgin olive oil in the diet from the beginning of the weaningwhich generally begins around 6 months of age. More than 7 out of 10 of them also suggest to their parents which quality of oil to use.

The results of this research prompted the FIMP to collaborate with Coldiretti, Unaprolthe Italian Olive Consortium and the Evooschool Foundation to develop a program that can help families but also doctors to make the right choice.

We need correct information for pediatricians who can pass it on to families

94% of pediatricians ask for more effective training on the nutritional properties of EVO oil and its effects during the developmental age. More than 8 out of 10 say this training is needed because doctors can be an important point of reference for parents on this subject as well.

As for the need to recognize a quality extra virgin olive oil, almost all the pediatricians involved in the survey support the importance of having tools to recognize it. Tools to then be provided to parents, so that they can avoid buying poor quality products of dubious origin.

What does EVO oil contain?

The benefits of extra virgin olive oil are so well known and proven that many experts call it food-medicine. EVO oil provides:

These are molecules capable not only of slowing down the natural aging process, but also of helping to prevent the development of some non-communicable diseases when children become adults.

Why is EVO oil useful for newborns?

In particular, during weaning, taking EVO oil helps the development:

of the bones, of the central nervous system, of many other metabolic functions.

Weaning and extra virgin olive oil: quality is fundamental

Second Luigi Nigri, FIMP vice president, “families too often underestimate the importance of food choices during childhood and developmental age”. Nigri adds that these choices “decisively influence the development of the child and the state of health in the later stages of his life”.

Precisely because EVO oil is considered the prince of Mediterranean diet it is essential to choose it of quality. Families must pay particular attention to the composition, traceability and of course the correct doses, taking into account five main parameters:

appearance, taste, provenance, label, price.

Beware of unsafe products

Choosing the right EVO oil is a crucial step. The agri-food market is polluted by the presence of:

counterfeit products, of uncertain origin, products resulting from mixing, containing chemical additives, pesticide residues and heavy metals.

These are situations that can cause damage, even serious, to the nervous system and kidneys.

It should be emphasized that quality EVO oil, on the other hand, does not have the possibility of containing even a minimal quantity of harmful substances.

Also having information on oil conservation is a crucial step. If not stored well, the natural properties of the food can deteriorate, compromising its anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective action.

