Extra virgin olive oil: the survey by Il Salvagente.

Back to talking about again extra virgin olive oil after re-test de The lifesaver who tried to reveal what’s really on supermarket shelves. Unlike other tests, for this a rather bizarre request also arrived to the Antitrust from a well-known association in defense of consumers who had asked to “inhibit publication” because it could have altered the competition and the market.

Product tests, however, are a right of investigative journalism and the Court of Spoleto also ratified it on 10 January. Testing is also important for consumers for various reasons. In fact, they provide objective and impartial information on the products thanks to which informed choices can be made. They also compare several similar products with each other so that you can evaluate the differences and similarities by choosing the most suitable item for your needs. In addition, thanks to the tests, consumers can save time and money by avoiding wrong purchases.

Returning to the test, here is the latest worrying discovery.

The evaluation criterion

The last test of The lifesaver on extra virgin olive oil it was conducted a few months ago. This product was purchased in Rome’s supermarkets and discount stores, exactly on February 6, and delivered anonymously to the chemical laboratory of the Rome Customs and Monopolies Agency.

The lifesaver communicated that for the preparation of the samples and to make them unrecognizable to the testers, an external company was entrusted. In choosing the bottle of oil, on the other hand, we chose the one with a long expiry date and away from heat sources. In short, we put ourselves in the shoes of the consumers. In all, twenty bottles obviously of different oils were taken from supermarket shelves, all with similar deadlines to avoid penalizing some products.

I parameters

In the il Salvagente test on extra virgin olive oil some parameters have been considered. First of all the acidity which by law must be less than 0.8%. In fact, an excellent quality product has this value between 0.1 and 0.3%, while the samples examined reported a value ranging from 0.19 to 0.42%.

Were also analysed peroxides the presence of which by law must not exceed 20 milliequivalents of oxygen per kilo of oil. This parameter indicates the level of aging of the oil and its tendency to age. All the oils tested performed well, such as Frantoio Caparelli (5.7).

It was then observed the spectrophotometry in the ultraviolet thanks to which the aging of the oil is established. In addition, it also offers the possibility of identifying any illegal refining processes. Also on this parameter, all the samples were found to comply with the parameters of the law. Also checked i polyphenols that is, the anti-oxidant substances present in the oil. Those with the highest content (therefore good) were Bertolli Gentile (342 mg/kg) and Frantoio La Rocca Eurospin with 336 mg/kg.

Finally, for all oils, there was the taste test.

Extra virgin olive oil: this is the latest discovery by Ilsalvagente

The lifesaver in his latest test on extra virgin olive oil he subjected twenty batches of different brands to analysis. They are: Cirio Cucina Delicate, Bertolli Gentile, Carrefour Extra Cucina Delicate, Carapelli Il Frantoio and Colavita Mediterraneo. And again, the classic Conad, the classic Coop, the Costa d’Oro the Extra, the Dante Terre antica, the Pietro Coricelli traced quality and the classic De Cecco. In addition, the Santa Sabina, the San Giorgio, the Sagra Grandulivo, the Primadonna Lidl and the Fra Ulivo Md. Finally, the classic Monini, the delicate Frantoio La Rocca, the Farchioni and the classic Esselunga.

The analysis showed that all but 1 of 20 samples used community blends. Furthermore, all of them reported chemical parameters that complied with the limits of the law. At the test of the panel test, which is mandatory by law, however, more than half were found to be “virgins” (and therefore not extra) of lower quality than indicated.

This is not a health problem but a wallet problem. The consumer, in fact, eager to buy a truly extra virgin product pays more than for an oil that instead has lower qualities. And he gets to pay even 30% more.

Summing up…..

1. IlSalvagente conducted a new test on extra virgin olive oil;

2. The test revealed that simple virgin oil was found on 20 samples analyzed in 11 bottles;

3. A well-known consumer protection association did not want the results to be published;

4. The parameters taken into consideration in the test were acidity, the presence of peroxides, spectrophotometry, the presence of polyphenols and the taste test.

