Extract a peach from the core: simple tips and instructions

An orchard is coveted by many homeowners. Enjoying your own fruit, what could be nicer! And peaches are among the most popular fruits for young and old. Can you grow peach from pit? It is quite possible to grow peaches from seed. They take several years to bear fruit, but it can still be a rewarding experience. Growing peaches from seed is not difficult and transplants can be treated and grown in pots like any other fruit tree. Here’s how to core a peach.

How to pull a peach out of the stone

An easy way to grow your own peach pit is to plant a peach pit directly in the ground in the fall. Then let the peach stones sprout, naturally. That happens in the spring. An alternative is to induce the seed by cold treatment.

How to proceed:

Soak the core in water for an hour or two. Then place in a plastic bag with slightly moist soil and refrigerate. The suitable temperature is -6 C. Germination can take from a few weeks to a few months or more. Plant in well-drained soil and add compost in fall. Plant the peach stone about 8-10 cm deep and then cover it with about 2.5 cm of straw or similar mulch. Water during planting and then only during dry periods. In spring you should see seedlings and a new peach seedling will grow. When germination has taken place in the refrigerator, plant the seedlings in a pot or in a permanent place outside.

Step-by-step germination instructions

Here is a detailed guide on how to grow peach from seed. Keep your seeds cool until you are ready to start the germination process. You can plant the whole kernel without breaking it first, but the seed will germinate faster if the outer shell of the kernel is removed. How to do it right:

Rinse the core well, then place in a dry place with good air circulation, such as a desk. B. on a window sill. The core takes three to four days to dry. The core should be completely dry so that you can break it open easily. Remove the seed with a nutcracker or tongs. Be careful not to damage the tender seed. After cracking, remove the outer, hard skin to reveal the peach pit. The core is white and looks very similar to an almond. Put the peach stones in a plastic bag with about 3 cm of water at room temperature. Seal the bag and soak for a few hours. After that, add about a cup of fresh potting soil to the bag until the soil is moist but not wet. Place the sachet in the refrigerator at a temperature of -6°C for 5 to 6 weeks. Check the germination and as soon as you notice that the seed shows some growth you can plant the core in a pot. It’s that easy to pull peaches from seeds yourself.

How do you plant the seedling

Do not plant directly in the ground. For planting you need a mixture of half potting soil and half compost in a ceramic or plastic container. This allows you to better monitor water and nutrient intake. Plant the seeds about 15 cm below the top of the container. After planting, place the jar in a semi-sunny spot and when the seedling has a few leaves, slowly move the jar into full sun. Keep watering and watch the growth daily. When the seedling is big enough, you can plant it directly in the garden. Choose a well-drained site with full sun. Peach trees should generally bear fruit within three to five years.

What care for young plants

Peach trees generally need to be watered throughout the growing season, especially when fruit appears, to prevent fruit shedding before maturity: Newly planted peach trees should be watered regularly for at least the first year until they are well established have. Cover the area around the new plant’s roots with an inch or two of mulch to protect it from the cold winter weather. Water the young tree, keeping the soil moist but not soggy. Check the trees for pests and act as soon as you spot any.

Pests on Peach Trees

Numerous insects are pests of peach trees and they can cause damage to the peach blossoms, fruit, twigs, branches and trunk. Some of the most common pests are the plum weevil, oriental fruit moth, peach tree borer, lesser peach tree borer, shotgun borer, scale insect, Japanese beetle and green June beetle. Peach trees are susceptible to fungal diseases. Vinegar is an amazing natural remedy for combating and eliminating peach leaf curl. He kills mushrooms. For a homemade leaf curl spray, mix 1 tablespoon of white vinegar with 4L of water. Then spray it directly on the affected plants.

