Home Health extract clean energy through an enzyme
Health

extract clean energy through an enzyme

by admin
extract clean energy through an enzyme

MeteoWeb

The possibility of electricity directly from the air could become a reality sooner than you might think. A study published in the journal describes this curious perspective Natureconducted by scientists of the Monash University BiomedicineDiscovery Institute di Melbourne. The team, led by Rhys Grinter, Ashleigh Body e Chris Greening discovered an enzyme that can turn air into electricity, which could lead to a new source of clean energy.

Scholars have produced and crafted a difficult which consumes hydrogen from a common soil bacterium. The research group has recently demonstrated that many bacteria use the hydrogen present in the atmosphere as source of energy in nutrient-poor environments.

The Huc enzyme for extracting energy from the atmosphere

We have long known that bacteria can thrive in the most extreme ecosystems thanks to this ability – he observes Greeningbut until now the mechanisms behind these abilities were not well understood“. Scholars have analyzed the batterio Mycobacterium smegmatisand in particular the enzyme Hereresponsible for the use of atmospheric hydrogen by the microorganism.

This enzyme is extraordinarily efficient – points out Greeningunlike other known chemical catalysts, it consumes hydrogen below atmospheric levels, just 0.00005 percent of the air we breathe“.

A model of the oxidation of atmospheric hydrogen

The team used several state-of-the-art methods to monitor the molecular model of atmospheric hydrogen oxidation. Experts have employed the advanced microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine the atomic structure and characteristics of this enzyme. “Here it is surprisingly stable – he comments Bodyit appears to retain the ability to generate energy in both frozen conditions and when heated to 80 C“.

See also  Qatargate, Pd MEP Andrea Cozzolino arrested in Naples. In the cards, the text messages to Panzeri: "Solved, the four hit"

The possible applications of these discoveries range from the creation of small air-powered devices to a series of innovations in agriculture. “The bacteria they produce enzymes come Here – conclude Grinningthey are quite common and can be grown in large quantities, so we have access to a sustainable source of the enzyme. It may seem utopian, but we could really produce clean energy straight from the air“.

You may also like

Microbiome transmission from mother to child even after...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest for technician/superior technician specialist...

Eating a spoonful of Turmeric a day: here...

Stabilization process FEA contest opposition of maxillofacial surgery...

The Gaslini Foundation allocates another 10 million for...

Bone medicines do not damage the mouth but...

Fedez breaks the silence and reveals his real...

only in this way can Putin be brought...

Champions: Bayern-Psg 2-0, Choupo-Moting e Gnabry

10,000 PFAS substances are to be banned –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy