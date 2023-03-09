MeteoWeb

The possibility of electricity directly from the air could become a reality sooner than you might think. A study published in the journal describes this curious perspective Natureconducted by scientists of the Monash University Biomedicine – Discovery Institute di Melbourne. The team, led by Rhys Grinter, Ashleigh Body e Chris Greening discovered an enzyme that can turn air into electricity, which could lead to a new source of clean energy.

Scholars have produced and crafted a difficult which consumes hydrogen from a common soil bacterium. The research group has recently demonstrated that many bacteria use the hydrogen present in the atmosphere as source of energy in nutrient-poor environments.

The Huc enzyme for extracting energy from the atmosphere

“We have long known that bacteria can thrive in the most extreme ecosystems thanks to this ability – he observes Greening – but until now the mechanisms behind these abilities were not well understood“. Scholars have analyzed the batterio Mycobacterium smegmatisand in particular the enzyme Hereresponsible for the use of atmospheric hydrogen by the microorganism.

“This enzyme is extraordinarily efficient – points out Greening – unlike other known chemical catalysts, it consumes hydrogen below atmospheric levels, just 0.00005 percent of the air we breathe“.

A model of the oxidation of atmospheric hydrogen

The team used several state-of-the-art methods to monitor the molecular model of atmospheric hydrogen oxidation. Experts have employed the advanced microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine the atomic structure and characteristics of this enzyme. “Here it is surprisingly stable – he comments Body – it appears to retain the ability to generate energy in both frozen conditions and when heated to 80 C“.

The possible applications of these discoveries range from the creation of small air-powered devices to a series of innovations in agriculture. “The bacteria they produce enzymes come Here – conclude Grinning – they are quite common and can be grown in large quantities, so we have access to a sustainable source of the enzyme. It may seem utopian, but we could really produce clean energy straight from the air“.