“Extraordinarily broad expertise” / Mainz thoracic surgery officially recognized as a center of excellence

Mainz – It is a great success and the result of a strong team effort: Thoracic surgery at the University Medical Center Mainz has been officially recognized as a competence center for thoracic surgery. Above all, the outstanding skills of the employees as well as the equipment of the OR and the high number of minimally invasive procedures are emphasized. For Director Univ.-Prof. dr medical Eric Rössner, FEBTS, a confirmation of the work done and motivation for the future.

Reason to be happy in the thoracic surgery department of the University Medical Center Mainz: For the first time it has been recognized as a competence center for thoracic surgery. The official audit report of the DGT (German Society for Thoracic Surgery e. V.) mentions, among other things, “outstanding structural quality” and “extraordinarily broad expertise”.

“Of course, reading such sentences makes you proud and is a nice confirmation of our work,” says the director of thoracic surgery, Univ.-Prof. dr medical Eric Rössner, FEBTS (Fellow of the European Board of Thoracic Surgeons). “The commitment of the whole team was outstanding,” explains Rössner. The certification as a competence center for thoracic surgery has several positive aspects. On the one hand, it certifies the corresponding skills and abilities. Personally as well as structurally. On the other hand, the preparation for a certification is an important occasion to shed more light on the usual procedures. “You use it to structure the clinic and the different processes quite significantly,” explains Professor Rössner. Every process is carefully checked, questioned and, if necessary, optimized. This also ensures smooth processes and efficient hospital operations in the long term and beyond the certification period. True to the motto: The way is the goal.

“The certification as a competence center is a great success for thoracic surgery and the University Medical Center Mainz, which is not least due to Professor Rössner and his entire team,” praises the Chairman of the Board and Medical Director of the University Medical Center Mainz, Univ.-Prof. dr Norbert Pfeiffer.

The center had to meet numerous strict criteria in order to receive the title “Center of Competence for Thoracic Surgery”. Important structures must be maintained and verified. This involves, for example, the availability of specialists as well as cooperation with neighboring disciplines. No problem for the team around Eric Rössner, after all, he and his colleagues from thoracic surgery work closely with neurosurgeon and vascular surgeons, for example, if necessary. And the qualification couldn’t be better either. “We have the highest ratio of habilitated employees in thoracic surgery nationwide,” he explains. Because out of eight doctors, four have habilitated.

Thoracic surgery, together with pneumology, forms the Center for Thoracic Diseases (ZfT) as an equal group. The center was founded in spring 2020 to ensure optimal and integrated patient care. It is the first interdisciplinary center of the University Medical Center Mainz and thus a pioneer in the field of center formation. It is precisely this interdisciplinary cooperation that the DGT explicitly emphasizes and praises in several places in its audit report. For the patients in particular, this integrated concept means particularly good care and a holistic approach to diseases and therapeutic measures. The numerous Germany-wide research cooperations in thoracic surgery are highlighted by the experts as well as the close connection to the Mainz European School of Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery, whose scientific direction is Univ.-Prof. dr Eric Rössner holds.

Another focus of the experts was the operation rooms and possibilities. Their conclusion: The technical equipment in the OR is rated as “excellent”. There is also praise for the surgical capacity of four surgical days per week and the possibility of being able to take care of emergencies around the clock. In addition, there is a very high proportion of minimally invasive procedures – such as keyhole operations, thoracoscopy and procedures with the DaVinci® robot. With the help of these modern surgical techniques, even large and complex tumor operations in the chest can be carried out gently.

For a quick recovery, Rössner and his colleagues attach particular importance to individualized pain therapy, early mobilization and respiratory therapy. Here, too, the focus is on exchange and the interdisciplinary approach. For example, they cooperate closely with the acute pain service of the Clinic for Anaesthesiology and the Institute for Physical Therapy, Prevention and Rehabilitation of the University Medical Center Mainz.

