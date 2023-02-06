Home Health extraordinary checks on hairdressers, 4 salons closed and fines of over 10 thousand euros
I Carabinieri of the NAS of Milan concluded, in the provinces of Milan, Monza Brianza, Como and Varese, an extraordinary inspection of hairdressing salons, aimed at ascertaining compliance with the reference legislation –especially sanitation– and the skills of the personnel employed in the particular sector.

In particular, the soldiers of the Nucleus proceeded with the immediate suspension of four businesses – two in Milan, one in Varese and one in Monza -, as, at the time of the check, they were totally without personnel in possession of professional qualifications, although customers were present, completely unaware of the lack of specific training of the hairdressers who were currently styling them.

A total of 10 salons – both men, women and unisex – were also administratively sanctioned for violations of various kinds, including irregularities in instrument sterilization procedures, in possession of updated SCIA and in the designation of technical figures in possession of qualifying qualifications . Lastly, in the city of Milan alone, 7 businesses were found that did not comply with sector regulations, of which, as highlighted above, two were immediately prevented from continuing their business pending regularisation.

The controls of Carabinieri of the NAS of Milan will continue in the next few days, also drawing inspiration from the continuous reports, in the various subjects of the Specialty, that citizens present every day.

