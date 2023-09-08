Extraordinary Disinfestation Operation to Combat Dengue Outbreak in Imbersago

Imbersago to Undergo Emergency Disinfestation Operation Following Dengue Case

Imbersago, September 7, 2023 – In response to a confirmed case of Dengue, an urgent disinfestation operation is set to take place in Imbersago on September 8, 9, and 10. Mayor Fabio Vergani, in conjunction with an ordinance from the local authorities, announced the operation in order to curb the spread of the viral disease.

The infected citizen from Imbersago had contracted Dengue from the bite of an infected mosquito. As a precautionary measure to prevent further infections, specific private gardens and public spaces within the affected area will undergo a thorough cleaning and pest control treatment.

The designated area for the operation is defined as a radius of 200 meters between Via Brianza, Lamperti, Piazza San Marcellino, Via dei Caduti (up to the cemetery), Via del Pino, Via Bellavista, Via Marconi (from number 1 to number 8), Via Copernico (from number 1 to number 6), and Via Parrocchiale (from the intersection with Via Marconi to the intersection with Via Brianza).

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures during the scheduled disinfestation time slot to avoid direct contact with the insecticide. Meanwhile, Mayor Vergani emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and taking necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

It is essential for residents to adhere to the recommendations provided by the local authorities. These include:

– Moving people and animals away from the treatment area before the spraying begins to prevent contact with the sprayed insecticide.

– Closing doors and windows.

– Removing laundry hanging outside homes.

– Covering ponds, basins, and fountains with waterproof sheets before the intervention.

– Thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables that may have been exposed to the insecticide before consumption.

– Covering or washing outdoor furniture and furnishings after the treatment.

– Taking any other necessary precautions to prevent contamination of people, animals, and belongings.

The disinfestation operation in Imbersago will be carried out by the company Ipest Srl, following the operational guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health. The cooperation of citizens is requested to facilitate the intervention on private properties by keeping their gates open.

For further details and specific guidelines, citizens can refer to the official ordinance issued by the authorities. The local administration has urged all residents to prioritize public health and safety in the fight against Dengue.

Imbersago continues to implement proactive measures to minimize the risk of Dengue transmission and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

