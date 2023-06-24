Extraordinary Superenalotto extraction 24 June 2023: the winning codes of 20 thousand euros

Winning Codes: contest n° 75

INIZIATIVA SPECIALE – CODICI VINCENTI0013AC4B00AC-20021AE4B000B-10045A44B000D-10048A84B0012-20107B74B006D-20110AE4B006F-10128A64B0034-10186B34B003C-30195A74B0285-20215B44B0053-10239D84B00DC-20363BB4B007A-20408A74B0016-10412AE4B011E-10415B44B0004-10527A44B0019-20530A44B0034-10569AE4B0041-10583A94B0010-10601B84B008E-10623CC4B0072-20666AD4B0049-20676AC4B0122-60677CD4B012C-10855AC4B00F2-11006BC4B0069-21007BC4B001D-21057A94B008C-41064AC4B0081-41076AC4B0174-11107A64B0085-21208A24B00C7-11218A34B004F-21233AE4B0048-11248A54B00C2-41304AC4B0028-11315A64B0048-11328CC4B004B-41334A64B0040-21339A54B00E2-11344B94B0018-21370B34B00A9-111387A24B00CA-11417A34B0032-21419AC4B00BC-11557B94B00A1-11561B94B0029-71626A84B000D-21643B94B001A-11666A64B0010-11825AD4B0042-11829A64B00FD-31873AB4B000B-21956A54B013A-11956AE4B00DE-22004B94B00A8-12054AD4B0020-12104A34B0056-12167A74B0013-32181AD4B0055-12184B14B0082-42220B34B004C-12275A64B009D-12320AE4B0006-12350A84B003C-22411A94B00DA-12473B14B004B-12673AE4B0002-12693A94B001C-22710CC4B000A-22713A34B0016-52770A84B0013-12787A34B0007-12861A74B013C-22866AA4B0112-22868AE4B00BB-12946AB4B0010-12979A74B0061-23001CB4B0043-763026BB4B000D-23059A34B0157-13071A74B0017-13111AA4B000A-23169A34B000B-13181A24B006F-13193AB4B00A5-13238AC4B0047-13245A34B008B-13277AE4B0019-13279AC4B000C-23282AC4B0058-43321A24B005C-13334B24B0024-593439A14B002E-13527AE4B000D-13761A74B0054-23772B94B0054-33864BC4B000E-13889A94B0061-34005A64B0083-14018A44B00F3-24038A14B005B-14043A74B0048-34050A14B003D-24052B94B008D-14103B84B002D-14223A14B0096-24223A24B0014-14247BC4B0068-54341A64B005F-14354C44B00C0-24392C64B0022-284613AA4B0028-44721B44B0026-34778A94B0023-25023A44B004A-625030A44B0092-15092A64B0007-35216B34B00A0-15331B84B0031-15420BC4B0006-35435A24B0073-15502B54B0013-15554AA4B0019-15648A14B000B-25648A34B0010-885662A84B0014-35682AA4B0033-25768AE4B001B-15820AA4B0004-16016A44B0038-26113AC4B0036-16173A44B0045-26173BE4B0008-36210AE4B00A4-16211A34B006F-16482AB4B004B-16486A54B0034-16498A54B0010-66693A14B000F-26744AB4B000C-26805A74B0020-26808BE4B012E-26818AB4B0053-16834AA4B00B1-26880A34B00AC-16882B84B0076-16925BE4B0045-27019A64B00A8-17035A94B00A2-57064A34B00EB-47066B94B0013-57537AE4B0187-17705AA4B001D-17724A54B0019-27733A24B0045-27777A64B0005-17842AC4B0044-27922AB4B0021-47988AA4B0001-18009B94B004A-278082C84B0024-118167A34B0042-28352B34B002D-18363AC4B00BD-38405AC4B0023-48512AA4B006A-18628AD4B0054-68811A34B0058-148977A74B0031-18994A24B0004-379005C14B14E9-19005D14B1742-29005E14B08AC-19005F14B1519-269005I14B0D4A-59005J14B06DC-19005J14B0DDF-29005K14B0E56-19005L14B0FD5-29005R14B08C6-59005U14B15BB-29005V14B056B-19005X14B1690-59005Y14B0ADD-19015A34B0093-29090E34B0001-107469090E34B0001-89199090E34B0002-639090E34B0082-1009090E34B00D1-1559090E34B00E3-299090E34B0112-149090E34B011E-9929090E34B0140-1049090E34B032E-3229090E34B0342-579090E34B0382-89090F34B0020-2139090F34B006A-4289090F34B0082-209090F34B0208-69090F34B0227-106889090F34B0227-12669090F34B022F-7949090F34B02BF-1959090F34B030C-939090F34B040F-869090F34B053F-1609090F34B059F-189090F34B05B2-209090F34B06F5-399090F34B06FD-469090F34B0727-399090F34B0773-809090F34B07BC-889090F34B08C8-559090F34B08C9-459090F34B097A-2019090F34B097D-949090F34B09AC-149090F34B0B23-1039090F34B0BFF-779090F34B0C19-259090F34B0C75-339090F34B0C87-119090F34B0CF0-499090F34B0E40-419090F34B0F38-219090F34B1007-509090F34B10D1-339090F34B112A-649090F34B122B-139090F34B1428-509121A34B008A-19179AC4B00C4-19199A34B009C-19267AD4B003B-29290A64B007E-29403AC4B0092-19410A74B0028-39462AC4B006A-49483A74B0006-19483C54B0029-29506B74B00AD-19767A84B003C-29789BA4B00A3-19808A64B01B2-39832A94B002D-29930A54B0023-1

The betting offices where the winnings were made are available at this link

HOW TO PLAY

To participate in the new initiative Special initiative, just validate one of the dedicated game tools or any SuperEnalotto bet with SuperStar valid for the competitions:

on Tuesday 20 June 2023; on Thursday 22 June 2023; on Saturday 24 June 2023.

For each combination played with SuperStar, the player receives a unique alphanumeric code which is printed on the game receipt. There is no additional cost, it’s all included in the cost of playing SuperEnalotto with SuperStar.

You have several ways to participate:

€1.50 Pre-compiled play slips; Quick Picks dedicated to the initiative of different game denominations, all with SuperStar; €3 and €4.50 Display Bets; Keyboard Plays, to choose your lucky numbers; Bulletin Board Systems , with many types dedicated to the initiative Any SuperEnalotto game with SuperStar valid for at least one of the special competitions; Online coupons: find out how play online here and participate in special draws. Bets from the App.

HOW TO WIN:

The 750 guaranteed prizes of €10,000, €15,000 and €20,000 will be awarded by drawing 250 codes for each special competition, from among all the unique winning codes associated with SuperEnalotto SuperStar bets.

The winning codes will be communicated after the publication of the Official Bulletin of the draw of 20 June 2023, Click here to consult it, together with the results of the SuperEnalotto SuperStar draw on 20 June. Below it will be possible to consult the winning codes of the subsequent special competitions once the Official Bulletin of the extractions of 22 and 24 June 2023 is available.

As always, you can validate your bets until 7.30 pm on the day of the draw and follow the draws on the site www.superenalotto.it it’s on Sisal TV.

In case of caliber games, even the special prizes of special initiative will be divided equally among the holders of the relative game receipts.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR WIN

You will be able to check the winning codes of the special initiative:

with the SuperEnalotto Official App; at Sisal Points of Sale.

You can check the codes at this one pageby clicking, at the end of each of the special contests, on the contest in which you will have participated.

