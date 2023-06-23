Extreme heat: how it harms the body – Health

The bully fox and the African donkey manage it. Both animals are adapted to life in extreme heat. The donkey has large ears for heat dissipation and a suitable metabolism and can withstand temperatures of up to 50 degrees in northern Ethiopia. The bully fox has grown in one of the hottest places on earth, Iran’s Dasht-e Lut desert. Its small body can dissipate heat quickly, its metabolism is slower, and the animal hunts mainly at night.

Such adaptations are not to be expected from humans – despite some specimens with large ears – at least not at the rate at which temperatures are rising due to climate change. If the ambient temperature is above the physiological body temperature of 37 degrees (in high humidity, 32 or 34 degrees is sufficient), it becomes extremely strenuous, although the cooling of humans with their millions of sweat glands is actually quite mature. As sweat evaporates, it removes heat from the body, but overtaxing the body’s cooling system has side effects that go well beyond severe electrolyte depletion. Elderly people are particularly at risk because they often feel thirsty too late or not at all and their heat regulation no longer works well.

As the outside temperature rises, the organs eventually fail

Several organ systems suffer from rising temperatures: when it is very hot, the veins dilate and more blood reaches the superficial areas of the skin. This may make sense for cooling, but elsewhere there is a lack of blood and the oxygen that is transported with it. This endogenous redistribution in the circulatory system is particularly dangerous for the brain, heart and intestines. If there is a deficiency here, there is a risk of a stroke, heart attack and inflammation in the digestive tract. The increased fluid intake also puts a strain on the heart, and older people in particular are often unable to cope with the additional pumping requirement.

As the outside temperature rises, the heat regulation fails at some point and collapse is imminent. The body temperature then rises to 40 degrees or more, resulting in heat stroke. Then there is acute danger because a number of the body’s own cells, tissues and molecules are affected. Substances containing protein, such as hormones and antibodies, can be damaged in the same way as messenger substances in the nervous system. In addition, some cells are directly affected by the heat; the intestine is particularly sensitive to it. If cells or tissue die as a result, inflammatory substances are released, which also attacks the organism – a self-reinforcing process that can go so far that the intestinal wall becomes more permeable and chronic inflammation occurs.

In this state, the body threatens to get completely out of balance. The increased formation of inflammatory substances contribute to the activation of coagulation factors. In this way, thrombosis can form – but the organism counteracts this excessively, so that local bleeding can occur. The increased breakdown of damaged cells, blood clots and residual inflammation can in turn overload the liver and kidneys. Each organ is busier than usual and also at risk of direct damage.

The World Health Organization has calculated that from 2030 to 2050 there will be 250,000 additional deaths per year from climate change. There is an increased risk of heart attack, circulatory failure, renal insufficiency and heat stroke. But some infectious diseases are also becoming more common. Malaria and tropical diarrheal diseases will invade what used to be called “temperate” zones. From a health perspective and also because of their new temperature records, they should have been renamed hotspots long ago.