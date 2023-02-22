ROVIGO – A great one angioma to a eyebasically a cancer vascular disease of the eye socket, which was increasing in size and causing serious visual disturbances. A delicate operation. And a result that Ulss Polesana proudly underlines, because the patient – who underwent a complex operation for orbital pathology, performed with the collaboration of various medical teams – was discharged at 6 pm on the day of the operation. At the scheduled office visit the following day, he presented no complications and, at the visit a month later, the symptoms for which he had referred to the specialists had completely disappeared.

THE TEAM

All this thanks to the excellent synergistic work of the teams of Dr. Luigi Caretti, Director of Ophthalmology and of Dr. Pietro Amistà, Director of Neuroradiology, but also of the hybrid angiography room of the city hospital, inaugurated in June 2021, an innovative, unique combination currently on the local scene: its peculiarity lies in the combination of a new biplane angiograph, which alone is worth one million euro, and a mobile operating bed for mainly neurosurgical and vascular surgery operations, so as to allow micro-invasive operations of very high precision in short times. It is a highly innovative structural and organizational model, which combines the typical equipment of an operating theater in the operating block with advanced radiological diagnostic equipment such as the digital angiograph, allowing more sophisticated and less invasive surgical procedures to be performed, with the simultaneous support of radiological and angiographic images.

«All the phases of the delicate combined surgical operation – the healthcare company remarks in a note – were performed without moving the patient from the operating bed with the maximum safety guaranteed by the biplane angiograph. The operation was of a multidisciplinary type, i.e. it saw several collaborating teams rotate around the surgical bed, which removed a large, damaging and expanding orbital angioma, embolizing it to block the blood flow and taking it away. The operation carried out in these ways was possible thanks to the high professionalism of all the staff».

THE FUTURE

The director general of the Ulss Polesana Patrizia Simionato underlines how «The forthcoming installation of the new magnetic resonance offers completeness to the technological and imaging equipment of the Rovigo Hospital and the Complex Operative Unit of Neuroradiology: our territory offers the best answers in the treatment of neurological pathology, unfortunately growing. I thank the various teams of professionals who, thanks to a multidisciplinary approach and undisputed medical and scientific preparation, allow these excellent results and the full exploitation of the room, an extraordinarily important investment for the hospital and patient safety”. .