Eye contour and tanning: how to protect the most delicate point of the face without giving up the sun

The eye contour is an extremely delicate area, which is why it is important to protect it, especially when tanning.

The warm season has officially begun, the high temperatures have arrived, the heat and sultriness don’t allow you to relax in the city and many are looking forward to spending a nice day at the beach. So here it is the tanning operation has started for millions of people, but beware of the possible damage deriving from sun exposure.

Sunbathing is good for your health, both physical and mental, and that’s why, after spending some time by the sea, you immediately feel more energetic, active and dynamic. Sun exposure stimulates the production of feel-good hormones, but not only. Indeed, standing in the sun the production of Vitamin D is stimulated, essential for the protection of the bones and to prevent the onset of diseases such as osteoporosis. But, be careful as mentioned, it is essential to expose yourself with due caution and adopting the best products to protect the skin.

How to protect the eye area?

First of all, before going to the beach, it is advisable to apply sunscreen. The product must be purchased taking into consideration your phototype, the more the skin is white, sensitive and with the presence of moles and freckles, the higher the protection must be. The application must also be repeated after bathing and the cream must also be applied to the most hidden areas, such as the armpits and ears. Therefore, precautions must be taken to avoid burns and burns, which can increase the risk of developing skin diseases.

How to protect the eye contour at the sea? (tantasalute.it)

In order to obtain an even and golden tan, in addition to exposing yourself with caution and applying the protective filter, it is essential to eat well, i.e. carefully choose the foods to bring to the table. Furthermore, it is essential to drink at least two liters of water a day, and to apply a nourishing and soothing cream following exposure. This is generic advice that everyone should follow, even if doubts remain about how to protect the area eye contour which is by nature very delicate.

This area is very thin and sometimes tends to appear dehydrated and lined. Therefore, to limit the possible damage caused by the sun, it is essential to apply ua cream or an ad hoc serum all year round, even in winter. When you are on the beach it is then necessary to adopt protective strategies, since the salt and chlorine can irritate the area. Therefore it is important to use sunglasses and a specific protective cream for the eye area.

