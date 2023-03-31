It is alarming for the link between different eye infections and the use of eye drops. At the origin of the infections there is a bacterium that is very resistant to antibiotics.

Here is what is the agent responsible for the contagion and where deaths and infections, even serious ones, have been recorded. But also what is known so far and what needs to be paid attention to.

Can do losing sight it is in the United States has already caused dethe deaths. What is it about? His name is Pseudomonas aeruginosa: and bacterium which triggered the alarm overseas.

Apparently the number of infectionsrapidly increasing, would be connected to eye drops. I am already various over-the-counter products withdrawn from trade by the producers, even if not all of them seem to be directly connected to the infections caused by the dangerous bacterium.

Withdrawn eye drops and Pseudomonas aeruginosa: what happens in the USA

According to data from the Centers for disease control and prevention in the United States already 3 people died from Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. At least others 68 people they remained get infected, in 16 different US states. A 72-year-old lady even stayed blind in the left eye after using the EzriCare eye drops for less than seven days.

EzriCare artifical tears it’s a over-the-counter product. Is composed by artificial tears which are used to counteract redness and dry eyes. So you don’t need a prescription to buy it. In fact, in the US you can also buy it on the web or at the supermarket. The manufacturer has immediately withdrew the artificial tears after the alarm for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. Many gods get infected in fact they claimed to have used EzriCare.

But EzriCare isn’t the only eye drop to have been recalled stateside. Also other eye dropsalthough not directly related to infectionsThey were taken off the shelvesthe. At least 4 brands have taken their artificial tears off the market, most likely as a precaution.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections and eye drops use: what you need to know

And in Italy is there anything to worry about? The an experti for the moment throw water on the fire. As Ciro Costaglioladirector of the Eye Clinic of the University of Naples Federico II and adviser of Siso (Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences), invites don’t be alarmed and not to worry excessively. First of all because we are talking about a low number of infections relative to the total U.S. population and the number of likely eye drops users.

In the opinion of the expert we are faced with a exceptional eventmost likely related to contamination of a certain number of vials. All the more, points out the specialist, who most of the infected from Pseudomonas aeruginosa are seniors suffering from dry eye syndrome. It is a disease that damages the integrity of the ocular surface, thus making it more susceptible to attack by the bacterium.

Contaminated eye drops: how the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium infects

The bacterium of Pseudomonas aeruginosa It’s resistant to antibiotics and is able to spread without major problems throughout the environment. It is capable of contaminating also water, soil and human waste. It can be assumed that a contaminate eye drops therefore they were gods environmental agents came into contact with these products as they came handled.

This bacterium can cause even dangerous infections. As experts explain, the proteins produced by Pseudomonas aeruginosa can attack the cornea e invade the eye until even impair vision. I more at riskas in other circumstances, are i frail people with a weakened immune system.

According to the experts having withdrawn the eye drops (not sold in Italy, although they can be purchased online) is a measure enough to narrow down the problem. As Dr. Thomas Steinemann (American Academy of Ophthalmology) observes generally i eye drops are perfectly safe. Provided, of course, that they are produced and used in the correct way. At the origin of the contamination, after the purchase of the product, there may in fact be its misuse.

Eye infections, the precautions to take

Dr. Costagliola therefore invites you to adopt some simple precautions to avoid bacterial contamination of eye drops:

Wash your hands well before use;

before use; Beware of do not touch the eyelid and the edge of the bottle of eye drops;

of eye drops; Keep the eye drops in a cool place e all’ dry ;

in a e all’ ; Do not use eye drops after the expiration date indicated on the packaging;

indicated on the packaging; Opt for single-serving packs: It will help to avoid irritants.

Using single-dose bottles is a preferable practice to avoid contamination of artificial tears Provided you remember not to reuse them: in fact, most eye drops do not contain preservatives (this is in fact the case with Ezri Care), thus facilitating bacterial colonization.

Eye infections: the subjects most at risk and the symptoms to watch out for

No alarmism even on the symptoms, which should be related if anything to one’s health conditions. The expert recommends paying particular attention to people most at risk of contracting eye infections. And that is:

Contact lens wearers;

diabetics ;

; Subjects that take contraceptives o beta blockeri.

As for i symptoms of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection, these are not very different from those caused by other eye infections. Generally we will therefore redness, warmth and discharge not due to allergies or other annoyances. In the event of symptoms other than usual, such as abnormal secretions or blurred vision, the advice is to visit a doctor.