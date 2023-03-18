Eye drops cause death and blindness in the United States. A rare bacterium found in eye drops has caused several dozen cases of infection in the United States, with some patients even losing their vision as one person died. The drug has since been withdrawn from sale

The drops in question, Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, were manufactured by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. Currently, 68 patients in 16 US states have been identified after being infected with the bacterium “pseudomonas aeruginosa”. The health services in the United States, notes Giovanni D’Agata, president of the Rights Desk, have been informed of eight cases of people who have lost their sight, have had their eyeballs surgically removed and one death. Adverse events reported as of March 14 include infections of the cornea, bloodstream, respiratory and urinary tracts. The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC have urged consumers to stop using the recalled products. Dr. Thomas Steinemann, clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, says eye drops are safe when made and used correctly. “There are millions and millions of people using eye drops safely and successfully in the United States for a variety of reasons,” Steinemann said. “I want to point out that for the average eye drop user, there is probably very little concern and they shouldn’t have to stop using their eye medications or even their over-the-counter preparations.” However, Steinemann notes that these recalls highlight the importance the safe use of eye drops. For example, patients should use caution with preservative-free eye drops, as contamination can lead to serious infection. “Once they’re contaminated or the bacteria gets into the bottle, obviously there’s a source for the bacteria to multiply and even transmit the bacteria into the eye,” he said. “Most of the drops on the market contain preservatives that would counter that threat.” Other ways to prevent eye infections include washing your hands before touching the bottle or eye, avoiding touching the tip of the bottle to your eyelashes and skin, and not using expired eye drops.