Eye Exam Could Detect Parkinson’s Disease Years Before Symptoms, Study Finds

Eye Exam May Help Diagnose Parkinson’s Disease Years Before Symptoms, Study Finds

A new study suggests that an eye exam could aid doctors in diagnosing Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before symptoms appear. The study, which observed an association between the anatomy of the retina and the risk of developing the disease, found that certain abnormalities in the retina may serve as potential predictive biomarkers of Parkinson’s.

According to the researchers, the reduced thickness of the inner nuclear layer (INL) and the ganglion cell inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) of the retina could be indicators of the disease. These signs may be detectable before the clinical manifestations of Parkinson’s, providing an early warning system for patients.

The findings, published in the journal Neurology, add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of eye scanning tools, such as optical computed tomography (OCT), for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases. Similar investigations have shown promise in predicting the onset of Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, diabetes, and some cardiovascular diseases.

The study utilized ophthalmic data from two large databases: AlzEye and the UK Biobank. Researchers analyzed the eye scans of 154,830 individuals aged 40 and over in the AlzEye cohort and 67,311 volunteers aged 40-69 in the UK Biobank. The artificial intelligence system at the UK Biobank helped identify retinal abnormalities associated with Parkinson’s in the AlzEye cohort.

Of the 700 patients with Parkinson’s identified in the AlzEye cohort, 53 individuals developed the disease after an average of seven years. The reduction of the inner plexiform layer and the inner nuclear layer of the retina were associated with a 62% and 70% higher risk of developing Parkinson’s, respectively.

Dr. Siegfried Wagner, who led the study at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital, emphasized the potential benefits of early detection. “Finding markers of a number of diseases before symptoms emerge means that, in the future, people may have time to make lifestyle changes to prevent certain conditions from occurring,” Dr. Wagner explained. “Doctors might also allow you to delay the onset and the impact of life-changing neurodegenerative disorders.”

Further research is needed to verify the association between retinal abnormalities and Parkinson’s disease and to develop accurate diagnostic technologies. The researchers believe that routine eye checkups could become a valuable tool for early detection and intervention in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

