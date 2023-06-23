Eye health: here are the 10 things you should definitely do every day

Here are the 10 things you should put into practice every day to safeguard eye health

Eye health should not be underestimated. Taking care of your eyesight is essential especially for those people who spend most of their time staring at a screen, for example a PC, at work or for simple pleasure.

A fundamental aspect, in this sense, is to regularly contact an ophthalmologist for the classic routine checks. Eye health is more important than you think, as vision-related problems can increase the risk of developing depressive symptoms, but also stroke and diabetes.

That is why, in this article, we will list ten habits that you would do well to implement to improve the health of your eyes.

Here are 10 tips to put into practice to safeguard the well-being of the eyes

Wear sunglasses it’s never a bad idea, as this can reduce the development of cataracts. Sunglasses also protect the retina.

It will seem strange to you but also smoking, as well as causing extensive damage to the whole body, it is a habit that in the long run also causes serious consequences for the eyesight. Smoking, in fact, causes macular degeneration which is closely linked to aging and the development of cataracts.

The power supply it is essential to safeguard eyesight. Eat lots of vegetables which, thanks to the presence of mineral salts and vitamins, help protect the retina.

If you work in front of the computer organize yourself in such a way as to take breaks. Staying for hours with your gaze projected towards the screen can cause dry eyes, as well as various pains spread throughout the body.

Not only the screens, also read directly from books – for a long time – and harmful to eyesight. Also in this case, breaks are essential.

physical activityWhatever it is, it also has benefits for vision and eye health. Dedicate at least two days a week to sport.

Spending a lot of time outdoorsespecially in the seasons when the temperature is our ally, it helps our eyes feel less tired as well as being less strained.

If you wear contact lenses, don’t neglect their maintenance: Incorrect use of lenses can have serious consequences.

If you engage in some activities in which vision is essentialsuch as DIY or sewing, wear safety goggles.

Finally, don’t forget to keep in mind the family picture related to certain eye diseases. Genetics, even in this aspect, has its importance, given that some diseases – such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration – are hereditary.

