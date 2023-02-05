The eye pressure it is determined by the balance between the production of liquids inside them and the drainage of these substances. This type of pressure is independent of blood pressure.

This pressure is essential to maintain the shape and function of the eye, but if it gets too high it can cause damage to the optic nerve and lead to loss of vision. It is important to monitor it regularly to ensure eye health.

What is eye pressure

The intraocular pressure it is the pressure that pushes from the inside of the eye to the outside. It is responsible for the harmonious, round shape of the eye, the smooth protrusion of the cornea and the stable attachment of the inner layers of the eye.

That it is caused by the presence of the so-called humor water inside the eye. This forms in an area behind the iris called the ciliary body.

The aqueous humor flows forward from this area behind the iris through the pupil and is carried away again into the so-called chamber angle via connections to the blood vessels. If there is an imbalance between production and outflow, an increase in intraocular pressure occurs.

How to measure eye pressure at home

Eye pressure can only be measured with the tonometertool available to ophthalmologists. There are some home instruments, but they are designed and recommended for self-measurement of intraocular pressure of glaucoma patients who need constant home monitoring.

The home tonometer is ideal for self-measurement of IOP: it is based on a rebound measurement principlewhich involves using a very light probe to make momentary contact with the cornea.

Eye pressure: normal values

Eye pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury. Normal values ​​are between 12 and 22 mmHg.

It is considered low intraocular pressure less than 12 mmHg. If the value is greater than 22 mmHg, the eye is considered hypertensive and it could have very serious consequences.

The patient may not notice it initially, which is why the eyes should be checked regularly by a specialist.

High eye pressure: the symptoms

The vast majority of people with high eye pressure have no symptoms. Eye pressure is like blood pressure in that sense: silent.

Usually there are no symptoms that indicate that you have high eye pressure. There are no red eyes, heavy tearing, swelling or pain. Only the eye exam is able to provide the correct values ​​​​of eye pressure through a thorough examination.

Check your eye pressure once a year, especially if you are over 40 and have a family history of glaucoma. Glaucoma is known as the “silent thief of sight”. You don’t realize that intraocular pressure is too high until there is irreversible vision damage.

Only sometimes symptoms appear in the form of headache, eye pain, vision disturbance or burning and red eyes.

Ocular pressure: ocular hypertension and hypotonia

Cases of ocular hypertension are usually asymptomatic. Only after years of high blood pressure and compromised optic nerve, can you start to have vision problems.

The patient may experience a feeling of fog in front of the eyes and difficulty focusing.

Also hypotension, or low eye pressure, can be asymptomatic. Only in some cases can there be a reduction in the visual field, a feeling of fog in front of the eyes and difficulty in focusing.

Eye pressure: causes and remedies

Possible causes of an increase in pressure are conditions in which too much aqueous humor is produced or there is a disturbance in the outflow, for example due to a too narrow chamber angle. Also drugs may be responsible for an increase in blood pressure.

I risk factors main ones for ocular hypertension are the following:

Family history;

age:

previous eye injuries;

severe eye inflammation;

severe myopia;

strong foresight;

ethnicity (blacks are more likely to be affected and often at a younger age);

pathologies such as diabetes mellitus;

migraine.

In some situations pressure changes can be transient; for example when coughing, vomiting or lifting heavy objects.

For high eye pressure, some natural remedies include:

drink a lot of water;

not smoking;

practice eye exercises;

drink little coffee;

reduce stress;

balanced and healthy diet, rich in fruit and vegetables;

play sports regularly.

However, it matters consult your doctor for adequate treatment, because some conditions may require more specific medical treatment, to avoid more serious health risks.

Eye pressure: diagnosis and risks

One of the most used methods to determine the intraocular pressure is the tonometry. Measurements can be taken several times at different times of the day, as the pressure value changes from hour to hour.

The optic nerves are checked to check for damage or abnormalities. The ophthalmologist may decide to use the on the metera test that measures the thickness of the cornea, to check the accuracy of the pressure data.

If there is an increase in eye pressure, there is a risk of glaucoma, which can damage nerve cells and the optic nerve. This pathology is irreversible and can even lead to blindness.

A eye pressure too lowin turn, carries the risk of retinal detachment, which can even lead to blindness if left untreated. From the age of 40, the risk of a change in eye pressure increases, which is why it is advisable to check it regularly.

Eye pressure: cure

In case of high blood pressure, treatment aims to reduce the values ​​before it causes a decrease in vision. Your ophthalmologist will recommend one therapy appropriatealso based on the patient’s risk of incurring the development of glaucoma.

The patient should be kept under observation. Doctors often recommend following up appropriate drug therapy when the pressure is higher than 28 mmHg, due to the high risk of damage to the optic nerve.

Basically, it is important to distinguish whether the changed eye pressure itself or a disease underlying this change needs to be treated.