Make-up properties and heavy metals in focus Small mistakes can be corrected with eyebrow pencils: thanks to the color, the brows appear darker, often fuller, the contours clearer. Small gaps in hair growth disappear. Our Swiss Partner magazine K-Tipp tested twelve eyebrow pencils in medium brown shades for make-up properties and heavy metals. Result: One pen was rated unsatisfactory, three were rated sufficient. Eight products were good overall – seven of them are also sold in Germany. Our table provides a quick overview of which ones.

Even the cheapest pen in the test is good The good pens convince in the test points of application and evenness, hold and handling. In addition, they received no point deductions for unwanted heavy metals. It is worth reaching for these eyebrow pencils: Just ahead is the Eyebrow Powder Pencil in Soft brown von Nyx for about 7 euros. It can be applied most easily and evenly, and it also scores with a long shelf life.

for about 7 euros. It can be applied most easily and evenly, and it also scores with a long shelf life. Also among the good guys: the two tested natural cosmetic pencils Natural Eyebrow-Designer in Brown von Benecos for about 3 euros and Eye Brow Pencil in Brown von Santé for about 6 euros.

for about 3 euros and for about 6 euros. Even the cheapest pen in the test is convincing: Den Eyebrow Designer in Hazelnut Brown von Essence is already available for around 1.45 euros.

is already available for around 1.45 euros. Overall are good too Brow Specialist in Caramel brown von H&M for about 5 euros, Eye Brow Stylist in Perfect brown von Catrice for about 2.80 euros and Color Icon Brow Pencil im Farbton Brunettes do it better von Wet n Wild for about 2.50 euros. Our tests for your beautiful appearance In our tests you will find a lot for a perfectly made-up face: mascara for beautiful eyelashes, make-up for an even complexion, lipsticks in rosewood tones. Our Swiss partners have also tested eyeliner.

Two pens were criticized for heavy metals The Veluxe Brow Liner from Mac and the Eye Brow Pencil from Max Factor were deducted because of comparatively high but not critical heavy metal values. Both pens performed the weakest overall. Heavy metals such as arsenic and nickel are considered carcinogenic. They often get into colored make-up products via raw materials, such as the color particles they contain. The EU Cosmetics Regulation tolerates arsenic and nickel in cosmetics at best in traces that are technically unavoidable in the manufacture of the products. In larger concentrations they are forbidden.





Brushes are often too hard All tested pens are also equipped with a small brush – you can use it to comb the brows into shape and distribute the colors in the hairs. However, the Swiss testers criticized many of the brushes as “too hard” or “unpleasantly scratchy”. Tipp: First comb the eyebrows in the direction of growth, then apply make-up with the pencil. Comb again and distribute the color evenly. If you want the color to last a long time: Put some eyebrow gel or hairspray on the brush and carefully stroke the brows again.