Eyes, at the Health Festival the exam to protect against maculopathy is free

An increasingly larger dark spot, which gradually covers everything you observe, what is in front of you disappears and the world is reduced to an outline. This is what people with maculopathies see, eye diseases that affect the macula, the central portion of the retina, and which can lead to gradual loss of vision. Degeneration of this part of the eye causes blurry, empty, or dark spots in the center of the visual field, loss of clear color vision, and distortion of what you see. It is, therefore, important to spread awareness about these diseases and extend preventive screening. Catching the first symptoms in time can in fact slow down their progression and guarantee a better quality of life. And the Health Festival will be an opportunity for prevention: on 13 and 14 October, 46 vision screenings a day, from 11am to 7.30pm.

Maculopathies are not all the same

These pathologies have a huge impact on the lives of those affected by them. Among the most common maculopathies are age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Age-related macular degeneration affects the part of the retina responsible for clear, detailed central vision and can take two forms: ‘dry AMD’ and ‘neovascular or wet AMD’. In Italy this pathology affects approximately 2% of the population, more than one million people and it is estimated that approximately 63 thousand new cases occur every year. The affected age group concerns individuals between 65 and 69 years of age and those over 85, representing the main cause of vision loss in those over sixty.

Those affected, in particular, lose central vision with the consequent reduction in the ability to read, write, recognize faces and distinguish details. Diabetic macular edema, a complication of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, affects approximately 21 million people worldwide. High glucose levels deteriorate the small blood vessels of the retina which, once damaged, begin to bleed and pour liquids into the macula causing accumulation, an edema, which causes low vision.

Lo screening

The presence of anomalies, alterations and maculopathies can be verified through optical coherence tomography (OCT), a non-contact diagnostic test capable of providing high-resolution images of the structures on the ocular fundus with a mechanism similar to that used in ultrasound , but by means of light pulses rather than sound waves. OCT is a simple, fast and non-invasive test. In fact, it only takes five minutes to undergo screening. The test has no effect whatsoever on the patient who can easily carry out daily activities as soon as the visit is over.

Prevention must be accessible to all

The Festival of Health will host the national campaign on maculopathy “Your point of view matters – don’t let maculopathy stop you” which aims to highlight the unmet needs of patients and caregivers, including maintaining a life active social and working life. The campaign aims to emphatically highlight the important role of prevention. In fact, during the dedicated days, those interested will be able to undergo a first-level eye examination performed by a specialist with optical coherence tomography.

The exam is aimed at everyone, of every age group, because although these diseases have a greater incidence as the years go by, they can also occur due to hypertension or diabetes. Prevention is therefore fundamental.

The diagnostic test will be carried out free of charge. The 2023 edition of the Festival, in fact, promotes a more equal society in which “no one is left behind”, which, not surprisingly, is the slogan chosen to represent the event. The test can usually have high prices and unfortunately, to date, it is paid even for those who should be exempt.

The screenings will take place inside the foyer of the Ara Pacis auditorium, in via di Ripetta 190. To undergo the diagnostic test it will be sufficient to book on the same platform where it is possible to register to participate in the Festival events. The link:

